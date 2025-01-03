fbpx
Bonnie Smith, renowned stylist and influential fashion consultant, says to pay attention to the pieces you love. (Courtesy Amber Tice)

Fashion Club users can snap a photo of their shoes and message Bonnie Smith for personalized style advice. (Courtesy Amber Tice)

Bonnie Smith introduces her new Fashion Club, offering exclusive style advice and insider tips. (Courtesy Amber Tice)

SWB Agency, founded by Bonnie Smith, is a premier fashion consulting firm shaping style trends nationwide. (Courtesy Amber Tice)

Fashion / Style

Fort Worth’s Go-To Fashion Stylist Bonnie Smith Launches National Members-Only Program

Fashion Club Provides Virtual Support For Any Style Questions

BY // 01.03.25
Though still under 40, Bonnie Smith’s nearly 20 years of professional experience in the fashion industry has made her the go-to Fort Worth consultant for fashion advice and a trusted source of feedback for top fashion moguls nationwide. The founder of SWB Agency — a boutique wardrobe styling company — says her career has taken several turns over the past 18 years.

The industry has evolved significantly since her early years working as a sales associate at Neiman Marcus, Smith tells PaperCity.

“We are saturated with collections” these days, she says. “In the early 2000s, there were two collections a year: a spring/summer delivery and a fall/winter delivery. Now, there is a new drop that happens almost every month. It is very overwhelming to most consumers. At the same time, consumers are becoming pickier and more mindful about what they buy.”

Fort Worth-based SWB Agency helps clients with wardrobe management, personal shopping, travel outfit advice, photoshoots, and more. Smith’s reputation as a personal fashion stylist has grown so large that she reached the point where the number of flights she took to meet with clients left her feeling “out of balance.” To help her better manage her growing number of clients and make her services affordable to a larger contingent of women, she recently launched Fashion Club.

Fashion Club users can snap a photo of their shoes and message Bonnie Smith for personalized style advice. (Courtesy Amber Tice)

24/7 Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Advice

“I created Fashion Club to provide virtual support for the average woman who needs [fashion and beauty] answers and guidance,” she says. “They are able to pick my brain, and they get an answer quickly. It’s a way for me to serve a woman who needs affordable service.”

The service offered through the online platform Discord allows women to directly message Smith or interact on public forums on a range of topics. Sometimes the questions come from women who need urgent advice as they prepare to go out to a social event or gathering.

“The questions I get the most are from people putting things on and asking, “Is this right? What shoes would you wear with this dress? Is this out of style? Are these jeans dated?”

Smith also shares beauty tips with advice on makeup, hair products, skincare procedures, and more. As with her social media posts, there are never paid content posts on Fashion Club. Smith attributes part of her and SWB Agency’s success to being honest and independent.

One channel on her new online platform, Habits and Mindset, spurs discussions on gratitude and healthy approaches to shopping.

“I like to show people things that I’m doing every day to not shop impulsively and to keep myself balanced,” Smith says, “Most women have habits, whether it’s buying fast fashion or hoarding. I’ll drop in the chat and write, ‘Let’s walk into our closets and appreciate everything we have. We don’t have to have something to make us good enough or make us better than.’ I want my clients to stay healthy and mindful. There’s nothing wrong with [retail shopping] as long as you put a healthy structure around it.”

Bonnie Smith introduces her new Fashion Club, offering exclusive style advice and insider tips. (Courtesy Amber Tice)

Bonnie Smith Shares Her Key Tenets of Personal Style

From her early career dressing customers at Neiman Marcus to her current national reputation as a stylist and influential agency owner, Smith has learned key tenets of fashion that she gladly shares with our readers.

“Pay attention to your lifestyle. In order to create a good personal style, you need to have a sense of awareness. Take time to look at what you’re reaching for every day — what looks you choose to wear when you have a hot date. If you are paying attention to your favorite things, you can extract a lot of information from them and identify what you love most so you can cut back on doing everything else. I tell clients that when you buy things that don’t apply to you, that comes at the cost of sacrificing what really serves you.”

