Stepping Up in the Coronavirus Fight — Bulgari Makes Hand-Cleansing Gel with Sanitizer for Reeling Italian Hospitals

With the dire situation in the country, the Italian luxury fashion house has opted to increase its contribution to the national effort to prevent, fight and eradicate the novel coronavirus. The news comes one month after Bulgari made a substantial donation to Rome’s Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital for the medical facility to acquire a new state-of-the-art 3D high-definition microscope.

Over the next two months, the Roman jeweler will manufacture several hundred thousand 75 ml recyclable bottles of hand-cleansing gel with sanitizer, to be distributed in priority to all medical facilities through the Italian government. The hand gel will be created together with the brand’s historical fragrance manufacturing partner, ICR (Industrie Cosmetiche Riunite).

“I believe as a major economic actor and symbol of Italy, Bulgari has a responsibility to contribute to the national effort to help prevent, fight and eradicate Covid-19,” Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin said in a statement. “Thanks to our fragrances expertise, we have been able to develop together with ICR a hand-cleansing gel with sanitizer which will be manufactured in our Lodi Factory already making our high-end perfumes and hotel amenities.

“Aware of the difficult situation we are experiencing, we believe it is our duty to contribute with our know-how and production facilities.”

Marta Branca, general director of Spallanzani, added, “As a Scientific Research and Treatment Institute with a national and international scope, working for research means not only reacting to the emergency but, above all, supporting the hope of finding treatments and vaccines for this infection and other serious infectious diseases. The support of Bulgari means having the real perception of a stable and lasting collaboration.”

Bulgari is part of the LVMH Group, which announced last week that it’s manufacturing around 50 tons of sanitizing gel per week in its Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy perfume and cosmetics laboratories, to be generously distributed across French hospitals through French health authorities.

LVMH also placed a significant order of masks to a Chinese supplier, the first 10 million of which will be delivered in France this week. LVMH is also looking into sending several millions masks to Italy and Spain.