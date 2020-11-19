Cary OKeefe
Cary OKeefe Jewelry – Big Coral Branch set with silver
Cary OKeefe Jewelry – Brass Dragon necklace incorporates antiquities into the design
Cary OKeefe Jewelry – Green pearls and spear tips necklace
Cary OKeefe Jewelry -Chainmaille Bullet chocker necklace
01
05

The new showroom of Cary OKeefe Jewelry in Sundance Square.

02
05

Some of the coral in her design is forty plus years old - Big Coral Branch set with silver.

03
05

Brass Dragon necklace incorporates antiquities into the design.

04
05

Green pearls and spear tips necklace.

05
05

Chain Maille and bullet chocker necklace

Cary OKeefe
Cary OKeefe Jewelry – Big Coral Branch set with silver
Cary OKeefe Jewelry – Brass Dragon necklace incorporates antiquities into the design
Cary OKeefe Jewelry – Green pearls and spear tips necklace
Cary OKeefe Jewelry -Chainmaille Bullet chocker necklace
Fashion / Shopping

Fort Worth Jewelry Wiz Makes the Big Move Into Sundance Square — Cary OKeefe’s Second Career Gains Momentum

A New Showroom in a Prime Locale

BY // 11.18.20
The new showroom of Cary OKeefe Jewelry in Sundance Square.
Some of the coral in her design is forty plus years old - Big Coral Branch set with silver.
Brass Dragon necklace incorporates antiquities into the design.
Green pearls and spear tips necklace.
Chain Maille and bullet chocker necklace
1
5

The new showroom of Cary OKeefe Jewelry in Sundance Square.

2
5

Some of the coral in her design is forty plus years old - Big Coral Branch set with silver.

3
5

Brass Dragon necklace incorporates antiquities into the design.

4
5

Green pearls and spear tips necklace.

5
5

Chain Maille and bullet chocker necklace

After five years of introducing herself to the Fort Worth market at her jewelry showroom inside Fort Works Art on Montgomery Street, designer Cary OKeefe is making the leap to her own space in Sundance Square. You can now find her at 501 Main Street.

OKeefe says she started making jewelry in 1975, after spending the summer on the beaches in Hawaii combing for Puka shells. “I have been in a perpetual state of beachcombing ever since,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

A collection of natural elements like coral, pearls, and gemstones soon became incorporated into OKeefe’s bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

Brass Dragon necklace incorporates antiquities into the design.

Her consuming hobby was starting to sell, just about the time she began having kids. Roaming around the country at jewelry and art fairs — what OKeefe calls “the life of a gypsy” — just wasn’t feasible anymore. So she put everything she’d collected in storage in her brother’s barn. And there it stayed for about 40 years.

After raising her kids and when her stable career in education ended with her retirement about five years ago, the time seemed right to dust off her cherished finds and get back to more creative pursuits.

“Many of the shells and corals I incorporate into my pieces are 40-plus years old,” OKeefe says. “I continue to look for interesting and unique items to be incorporated into jewelry. Though my style has evolved, I still look to nature for inspiration.”

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
Chain Maille and bullet chocker necklace

Some of OKeefe’s favorite new finds are a millennia old or more. “I am designing with antiquities like 1,000-year-old falconry bells, ancient Roman glass and Bactrian spearheads now,” she says.

Her exclusive collection is a wonder. These are inspiring creations you just won’t find anywhere else. Everything is one of a kind, and a true statement piece.

Cary OKeefe Jewelry is now open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 am to 1 pm and by appointment, since many of OKeefe’s clients prefer the comfort and security of more private showings, and commissioned design pieces. The new store will be open from 11 am to 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays when traffic picks up in Sundance Square on the weekends.

“I have traditional styles, but really think of my pieces as wearable artworks,” OKeefe says. “It’s always the material that leads the design, and you simply do the best you can to display the material in its best light.”

The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X