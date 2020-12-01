Millennial Entrepreneur’s Striking Texas Fashion Brand Attracts Serious Celebrity Attention, Showcases Positive Body Images

Fashion Designer Tacharra Perry wants to make an impact on the fashion world by modeling different ethnicities and body types. (Photo by Riot Muse)

On Black Friday, CHAR introduced a matching cheeky sweat-short set perfect for lounging around during the holidays. (Photo by Riot Muse)

CHAR's high cut metallic cheeky shorts were pulled by Beyonce's wardrobe stylist and featured on the popular Instagram account Black Owned Everything. (Photo by Riot Muse)

Millennial fashion designer Tacharra Perry started designing shorts in high school to pay for her expenses. (Photo by Riot Muse)

Whether you’re dressing up or down this holiday season, CHAR is a unique option to consider. This online clothing store is an unseasonal womenswear brand featuring clothing for every occasion.

CHAR offers a lot of vacation clothes ideal for beach weather. Although your trips may be on hold right now, the brand’s white deep v-neck dress makes a comfy working-from-home outfit, too.

It really all started when millennial fashion designer Tacharra Perry started upcycling Levi shorts in high school to pay for her senior year expenses. After graduating from Texas Southern University in 2018, Perry moved to New York to work for Calvin Klein as a freelance producer.

She later moved back to Houston and established CHAR — an unseasonal brand designed with Houston’s unpredictable climate in mind.

This Houston entrepreneur now creates trendsetting pieces geared around making women feel daring, carefree and optimistic.

“I want my customers to feel powerful and unstoppable,” Perry tells PaperCity.

The now 25-year-old launched her first collection in New York Fashion Week in 2016. Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s Jenner’s former best friend, getting photographed wearing an original CHAR outfit was a big turning point.

CHAR’s Attention Grab

CHAR‘s high cut metallic cheeky shorts just may be the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit. The line of shorts have become a customer favorite and new colors are coming out very soon. On Black Friday, CHAR Leisure introduced a matching cheeky sweat-short set.

Beyonce’s wardrobe stylist have pulled CHAR’s iconic silver shorts for consideration. The popular Instagram account,Black Owned Everything, featured the shorts in a post that racked up more than 18,000 likes.

Perry does not just want to build her brand. She yearns to make a difference in the fashion world for all people of color.

“I think a lot of brands can improve their overall representation,” Perry says. “There are so many other ethnicities and body types that can be represented.”

A champion of body positivity, CHAR’s 2021 capsule collection will showcase bodies of every shape and size.

CHAR’s Cyber Monday sale includes 20 percent off your entire purchase with free shipping for orders of $150 and up. This is certainly a brand to know with a determined millennial entrepreneur who is making a name for herself while focusing on the bigger picture.