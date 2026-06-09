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River Oaks District’s Newest Chic Store Is a Beloved French Fashion Favorite

Chloé Makes Its First Houston Move

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Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali at the finale of her 2026 Fall/Winter collection presentation in Paris in March. (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali at the finale of her 2026 Fall/Winter collection presentation in Paris in March. (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

A whimsical look from the Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter collection (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

A whimsical look from the Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter collection (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

River Oaks District has yet another luxury fashion house to add to its impressive stable of highly sought after European stores. Beloved French maison Chloé is set to enter the ritzy retail turf this fall with its first Houston outpost.

CHLOE╠ü – WINTER 2026 01 (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)
A whimsical look from the Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter collection (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

The first Bayou City Chloé boutique will be located next to Brunello Cucinelli in the former Etro space. The new River Oaks District store is set to showcase the latest collections by creative director Chemena Kamali across ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories and eyewear.

Chloé  is sharing first in the region images of Kamali’s 2026 Fall/Winter Collection with PaperCity. (Scroll through the photo carousel above this story for a full first look.)

“This season has been a reflection on humanity, empathy and devotion — on how clothing can both hold emotion and carry memory,” Kamali writes in her show notes. “In a world that often feels mechanized and accelerated, I felt drawn back to the essence of making — the human touch, the spirit of community, connection and shared values.

“I was profoundly inspired by traditional costume and folkloric craft.”

The Devotion Collection was first presented in the iconic modernist UNESCO headquarters in Paris in March.

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CHLOE╠ü – WINTER 2026 10 (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)
Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

“Since she assumed the role of creative director, Kamali has masterfully toed the line between feeding into nostalgia (see: the rerelease of the iconic Paddington bag) and pushing the brand’s look forward in a way that speaks to a new generation,” W Magazine notes in its review of the Paris presentation.

The popularity of Chloé now spans the generations, with celebrity devotees ranging from Addison Rae and Devon Lee Carlson to Sienna Miller and Jerry Hall.

CHLOE╠ü – WINTER 2026 33 (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)
Chloé 2026 Fall/Winter (Photo by Courtesy of Chloé)

“What moved me most about these garments,” Kamali wrote in her Fall/Winter 2026 show notes, “is not only their beauty. But also to feel how much effort and time was put into them. Every embroidery, knitted thread and printed motif reveals both the maker’s hand and their devotion.”

This new Houston boutique will join Pucci, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Loro Piana and Loewe to name a few of the luxury shops that already call River Oaks District home.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chloé to River Oaks District,” Fertitta Real Estate manager Robert Bernard says in a statement. “The addition of Chloé reflects the strength of our vision to create a truly exceptional luxury retail destination. As one of the most coveted brands in fashion, Chloé enhances our curated portfolio of globally recognized maisons while responding to the evolving preferences of our discerning clientele.

“Bringing the brand’s first Houston boutique to River Oaks District further solidifies our position as the leading luxury shopping destination in the market.”

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