Chopard Becomes The First Luxury Maison To Use Recycled Steel for Watches

When it comes to luxury, one name stands above the rest: Chopard. And now, the Maison is not only synonymous with luxury but sustainability as well. Chopard has become the first luxury Maison to roll out recycled steel for its watches.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Chopard watches have always been a highly coveted item. Now, even more so. Luxury meets sustainability in the new pieces.

By the end of this year, Chopard will use Lucent Steel™ for the production of all its steel watches – including bracelets and cases. Lucent Steel™ is made with a recycling rate of at least 80 percent, and the Maison’s ambition is to reach at least 90 percent recycled steel in its Lucent Steel™ by 2025. This commitment will allow Chopard to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its steel.

As a family-run Maison driven by a long-term vision, sustainability has always been a core value for Chopard. Lucent Steel™ was launched by Chopard in 2019 with the iconic Alpine Eagle watch made of 70 percent recycled steel. This marks a key next step in a multi-year project towards more responsible steel. Chopard has underlined this commitment by becoming the first luxury Maison to join the Climate Group’s SteelZero initiative to work with the industry to speed up the transition to net zero steel.

The use of Lucent Steel™ will allow Chopard to significantly reduce its CO2 emissions related to steel, according to key figures from the ISSF (International Stainless Steel Forum). Shifting from the standard 50 percent recycled steel content to 80 percent will cut emissions linked to production by 30 percent. And, at 90 percent recycled steel, this reduction of CO2 emissions increases to 40 percent.

Chopard Lucent Steel™ Watches

Chopard’s quest for sustainability is in no way detrimental to the exceptional quality or properties of the materials composing its timepieces. Chopard Lucent Steel™ is made using high-quality industrial scraps from Swiss watchmakers, along with high-grade steel from the medical, aerospace, and automotive industries.

The unique re-smelting process that creates Chopard Lucent Steel™ endows it with three unique characteristics: it’s anti-allergenic (suitable for the most sensitive, delicate skin), it’s 50 percent more resistant to abrasion than conventional steel thanks to its strength, and lastly, its superior homogeneous crystal microstructure enables it to uniquely reflect light.

Like a diamond, whose brilliance depends on the lowest degree of impurities, this very high-performance steel has far fewer impurities than conventional steel, guaranteeing a brilliance, luster, and brightness comparable to that of gold. Perfecting the composition and manufacture of steel with these unique properties was the result of more than four years of research and development, as well as work with suppliers to secure enough volume of high-quality recycled steel to roll out Lucent Steel™ across all Chopard collections.

