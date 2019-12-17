Top 5 Trendsetting Sunglasses to Gift This Holiday Season

Looking to give your loved one (or yourself) a present that’s packed with personality? The experts at CLEAR Eye + Optical in Fort Worth not only set out to provide the best personalized eye care, but they offer access to the most exclusive and unique collection of eyewear in North Texas.

Stylish sunglasses make the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday list and CLEAR’s selection of curated frames makes it the perfect place to shop. The Top 5 Trendsetting Sunglasses from CLEAR are sure to help you outshine Santa this season.

Here is your Top 5 with style:

KREWE | PASEO

Give the gift of funk this Christmas with the PASEO from KREWE’s BLACK X BARRETT’s collection. With geometric acetate frames and grey gradient lenses, mid-century meets modern in a fusion that will complete any fashion look.

Color: Grey Ivy | Price: $215 suggested retail price (SRP)

DITA | Mach-Four

DITA’s iconic Mach series is the intersection of sleek and ’80s chic, bringing back all of the nostalgic feel in a single pair of frames. Decorated with gold detailing, these aviators take on a character of their own for a complex, yet ultra-comfortable design.

Color: Matte Black | Price: $1,000 SRP

Barton Parreira | Stax (Sun)

The Stax’s striking silhouette suits anyone trying to express their edgy side. These chunky, rectangular rims from Barton Parreira’s sun collection are the perfect statement-making sunglasses to take your loved one boldly into the new year and beyond.

Color: Stax Chestnut/Vintage Brown | Price: $395 SRP

DITA | Flight-Seven

Meet the square-framed stocking-stuffer of the season. DITA’s Flight-Seven titanium aviators go with practically everything for a lightweight-yet-daring look. These grey gradient lenses are tinted top-to-bottom, transforming a classic frame into the latest contemporary trend.

Color: Black Palladium | Price: $525 SRP

KREWE | DUMAINE

These fashion-forward frames are another selection from KREWE’s BLACK X BARRETT collection. The DUMAINE takes a classic navigator and adds subtle aesthetics for a futuristic finish that will properly welcome the new decade in style.

Color: Matte Black + 24K Titanium | Price: $295 SRP

Visit CLEAR at Waterside in Fort Worth to check everyone off of your Christmas list with its clearly exceptional selection of sunglasses and optical frames. Learn more about CLEAR’s products and services at www.cleareye.com.