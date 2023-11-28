Clotheshorse Anonymous Is Your Best Kept Dallas Luxury Shopping Secret

The 7,000-square-foot store located at the iconic Preston and Forest intersection is curated with something for everyone on your list, from Lululemon to Loewe.

Giving luxury gifts at resale prices not only makes luxury affordable, but it contributes to the circular economy and promotes sustainability.

As opposed to online consignor shops, clients can physically see the items in the store and even try them on before committing at Clotheshorse Anonymous.

The team at Clotheshorse Anonymous is always in the know about what’s hot, and this holiday season is no different.

Clotheshorse Anonymous can confidently tell a buyer that the bag they’re considering came from a good home while maintaining the consignor’s privacy.

Clotheshorse Anonymous is different from other concepts because of its dedication to consignor privacy and the trust the business builds with its clientele.

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get serious about our holiday shopping.

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get serious about our holiday shopping. Luckily, there’s one local, female-owned business that makes it easy to play Santa this year and make everyone’s holiday wishes come true: Clotheshorse Anonymous.

Clotheshorse Anonymous was founded in 1974 by two moms: Jan Kennedy and Nancy Ungerman. With 49 years of success under their belt, Kennedy is still the owner of the “mom and mom shop,” which has several employees who have a tenure of more than 15 years. The 7,000-square-foot store located at the iconic Preston and Forest intersection is curated with something for everyone on your list, from Lululemon to Loewe.

What’s in a name, you ask? When Kennedy and Ungerman came up with the idea for their business and approached the Texas fashion elite about profiting from their gently loved, luxurious clothing, it was a delicate topic. The women promised discretion and quickly gained the trust of their consignors to safeguard their privacy. Hence the name, Clotheshorse Anonymous.

Why Clotheshorse Anonymous?

Clotheshorse Anonymous is different from other concepts because of its dedication to consignor privacy and the trust the business builds with its clientele. It continues to build personal relationships with new and existing consignors, as well as shoppers, to create a unique consignment experience not previously seen in the market. Its loyal clientele has shopped with the company through various stages of life, continuing the tradition of shopping and consigning throughout multiple familial generations.

Because of this long-standing tradition, Clotheshorse Anonymous often witnesses the lifecycle of a product. Its staff can confidently tell a buyer that the bag they’re considering came from a good home while maintaining the consignor’s privacy.

As opposed to online consignor shops, clients can physically see the items in the store and even try them on before committing. The Dallas team has extensive experience in pricing, authenticity, quality assessment, and understanding current trends. This decades-long expertise benefits both the consignors and shoppers, ensuring everyone receives the best possible experience. The shop even uses the latest AI technology to authenticate designer handbags. If you’re going to invest, you want to be confident in your purchase.

Lastly, in addition to its commitment to privacy and authenticity, Clotheshorse Anonymous has promoted the circular economy before “upcycling” became a buzzword. As the original pioneers of reducing, reusing, and recycling in Dallas fashion, the company takes pride in identifying the highest quality items and finding the pre-loved items a new home. It’s even looking to partner with a recycling organization in 2024 for items that are damaged to keep them out of landfills.

And, if that sustainability isn’t enough, Clotheshorse Anonymous also partners with several local organizations to donate items to assist women who are re-entering the workforce. In an industry with so much excess, you can feel confident knowing you are shopping (or consigning) with a purpose.

How to Shop and Consign With Clotheshorse Anonymous

Clotheshorse Anonymous prides itself on its extensive, luxurious inventory. New arrivals are available daily, and shoppers can always feel confident that they will experience fresh items.

Clients consign for many reasons, such as having a dress that they wore to an event that’s already been seen, downsizing their closet, or making room for new items, a career change, a size change, a style change… or they’re just plain tired of jewelry or a handbag that has been loved and worn for many years.

Consignors have 24/7 online access, with three ways to be paid (direct deposit, store credit, and check). And, many consignors drop off items daily to multiple times per week to keep the lifecycle going for their closet items, which benefits both the consignor and shopper experience.

In addition to its premiere in-store and online shopping experiences, the store also hosts live shopping events every Tuesday and Thursday at 5 pm where shoppers can tune in to catch new arrivals, trending items, and special offers. Shoppers are also encouraged to keep an eye on Clotheshorse Anonymous’ website, Facebook, and Instagram accounts for other special promotions.

What’s Hot This Holiday Season

The team at Clotheshorse Anonymous is always in the know about what’s hot, and this holiday season is no different. Giving luxury gifts at resale prices not only makes luxury affordable, but it contributes to the circular economy and promotes sustainability.

Designer jewelry such as Tiffany & Co., Hermes, and David Yurman are always extremely well-received. They’re also recommending handbags at all price points — from CHANEL and Louis Vuitton to more contemporary brands like Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch — this season.

As a bonus, many of their handbags and jewelry items are consigned with the original boxes to add to the gift-giving experience. And, of course, if you’re truly stumped, gift cards always make a great gift and are available both in-store and online.