Comfy Dressing for the Home Office During Coronavirus Social Distancing — 13 Great Loungewear Looks

Working from home in the COVID-19 era, many are remaining in their sleepwear or athleisure wear throughout the day.
Natori jersey knit PJs with lace trim, 60 percent cotton, 40 percent modal
Paul Stewart Men’s pajamas
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 12.25.47 PM
Soma’s Cool Nights cami with lace ($38), dramatic lily grand ivory shorts ($36)
Oliver Charter Chino pants by Oliver in Japanese twill cotton $148 with Convoy T in 100 percent merino ($78)
BedHead Knit Cotton-blend pajama set ‘Dignified Dogs’ on sale online from $140 to $99
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.40.22 AM
Gap poplin pajama $69.95
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.55.11 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.59.22 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 1.51.49 PM
The Al Yoga Glimpse pullover the perfect top for sleeping and working on line ($68 at Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus)
A personal favorite, midnight navy modal jersey pajama set at Neiman Marcus, on sale for $296.25.
01
14

Working from home in the COVID-19 era, many are remaining in their sleepwear or athleisure wear throughout the day. (Instagram photo)

02
14

Natori jersey knit pajamas with lace trim in 60 percent cotton, 40 percent modal are comfortable for bed as well as for working at the computer.

03
14

Paul Stewart Men's cotton gingham pajamas at $300

04
14

05
14

Soma's Cool Nights cami with lace ($38), dramatic lily grand ivory shorts ($36)

06
14

Charter Chino pants by Oliver in Japanese twill cotton $148 with Convoy T in 100 percent merino ($78) a nice alternative to PJs at the computer.

07
14

BedHead Knit Cotton-blend pajama set 'Dignified Dogs' on sale online from $140 to $99

08
14

Vineyard Vines Valentine's Day pajama pants cute enough for year-round wear on sale.

09
14

GAP poplin pajama $69.95

10
14

Natori satin pants and short-sleeved top are a chic selection for working at home attire.

11
14

The-Sleeper PJs in viscose and feathers, $224, the ultimate in froufrou dressing maybe not the most practical for working at home.

12
14

Shades of Grey athleisure wear a colorful option for officing at home.

13
14

The Al Yoga Glimpse pullover the perfect top for sleeping and working on line ($68 at Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus).

14
14

A personal favorite, Josie Natori midnight navy modal jersey pajama set at Neiman Marcus, on sale for $296.25.

Working from home in the COVID-19 era, many are remaining in their sleepwear or athleisure wear throughout the day.
Natori jersey knit PJs with lace trim, 60 percent cotton, 40 percent modal
Paul Stewart Men’s pajamas
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 12.25.47 PM
Soma’s Cool Nights cami with lace ($38), dramatic lily grand ivory shorts ($36)
Oliver Charter Chino pants by Oliver in Japanese twill cotton $148 with Convoy T in 100 percent merino ($78)
BedHead Knit Cotton-blend pajama set ‘Dignified Dogs’ on sale online from $140 to $99
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.40.22 AM
Gap poplin pajama $69.95
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.55.11 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.59.22 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 1.51.49 PM
The Al Yoga Glimpse pullover the perfect top for sleeping and working on line ($68 at Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus)
A personal favorite, midnight navy modal jersey pajama set at Neiman Marcus, on sale for $296.25.
Fashion / Style

Comfy Dressing for the Home Office During Coronavirus Social Distancing — 13 Great Loungewear Looks

Staying Chic and Computer Comfortable

BY // 03.19.20
Working from home in the COVID-19 era, many are remaining in their sleepwear or athleisure wear throughout the day. (Instagram photo)
Natori jersey knit pajamas with lace trim in 60 percent cotton, 40 percent modal are comfortable for bed as well as for working at the computer.
Paul Stewart Men's cotton gingham pajamas at $300
Soma's Cool Nights cami with lace ($38), dramatic lily grand ivory shorts ($36)
Charter Chino pants by Oliver in Japanese twill cotton $148 with Convoy T in 100 percent merino ($78) a nice alternative to PJs at the computer.
BedHead Knit Cotton-blend pajama set 'Dignified Dogs' on sale online from $140 to $99
Vineyard Vines Valentine's Day pajama pants cute enough for year-round wear on sale.
GAP poplin pajama $69.95
Natori satin pants and short-sleeved top are a chic selection for working at home attire.
The-Sleeper PJs in viscose and feathers, $224, the ultimate in froufrou dressing maybe not the most practical for working at home.
Shades of Grey athleisure wear a colorful option for officing at home.
The Al Yoga Glimpse pullover the perfect top for sleeping and working on line ($68 at Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus).
A personal favorite, Josie Natori midnight navy modal jersey pajama set at Neiman Marcus, on sale for $296.25.
1
14

Working from home in the COVID-19 era, many are remaining in their sleepwear or athleisure wear throughout the day. (Instagram photo)

2
14

Natori jersey knit pajamas with lace trim in 60 percent cotton, 40 percent modal are comfortable for bed as well as for working at the computer.

3
14

Paul Stewart Men's cotton gingham pajamas at $300

4
14

5
14

Soma's Cool Nights cami with lace ($38), dramatic lily grand ivory shorts ($36)

6
14

Charter Chino pants by Oliver in Japanese twill cotton $148 with Convoy T in 100 percent merino ($78) a nice alternative to PJs at the computer.

7
14

BedHead Knit Cotton-blend pajama set 'Dignified Dogs' on sale online from $140 to $99

8
14

Vineyard Vines Valentine's Day pajama pants cute enough for year-round wear on sale.

9
14

GAP poplin pajama $69.95

10
14

Natori satin pants and short-sleeved top are a chic selection for working at home attire.

11
14

The-Sleeper PJs in viscose and feathers, $224, the ultimate in froufrou dressing maybe not the most practical for working at home.

12
14

Shades of Grey athleisure wear a colorful option for officing at home.

13
14

The Al Yoga Glimpse pullover the perfect top for sleeping and working on line ($68 at Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus).

14
14

A personal favorite, Josie Natori midnight navy modal jersey pajama set at Neiman Marcus, on sale for $296.25.

I‘ve been wearing pajamas 24/7 since Wednesday when it became obvious that working from home was the wisest decision in the era of COVID-19. Truth be told, most Saturdays and Sundays, I’m wearing pajamas until necessity forces me out the door.

But now that I’m putting daily/nightly pressure on my Ralph Lauren Ts and drawstring pants, my Vineyard Vines PJs and my leopard print BedHeads, and now that I am receiving deliveries of said pajamas, I’m looking online to improve my at-home computer side attire.

Happily, the digital world is awash in options for fashionable athleisure wear, loungewear and pajamas that add style and comfort to the at-home office. Yoga pants, sweats, joggers, cargo pants, T-shirts and pullovers — we could be entering a whole new world of “office attire.” No need to leave the house for a shopping excursion as it’s all offered online.

Familiar brands like Lululemon, GAP and Natori have the right mix of athleisure and PJs for computer comfort as do more exclusive brands such as Olivers and  Shades of Grey. For the persnickety about what touches their bodies, there are silks and satins and high-thread-count cottons. Likewise, there are options for those with deep pockets (Gabriela Hearst) and many choices and possibilities for the budget-minded.

In this photo review of online offerings, I forgo nightgowns, nightshirts (though I do have my own set of nightshirts) and sexy instead focusing on something comfy and practical in case you run out to the mailbox or greet your delivery man in person.

I changed from my Ralph Lauren athleisure jammies outfit at noon, changing into leggings and a T-shirt for a brief walk outdoors. I’ll stay in these until bedtime unless if by some miraculous inspiration I get on the elliptical, work out and thus need an outfit more fresh for dinner. For that repast for two in the kitchen — salmon and salad — I think I’ll wear my pink and white checked nightshirt with white rickrack trim.

Tomorrow? That’s another fashion story.

Your loungewear fashion looks:

Working from home in the COVID-19 era, many are remaining in their sleepwear or athleisure wear throughout the day.
Natori jersey knit PJs with lace trim, 60 percent cotton, 40 percent modal
Paul Stewart Men’s pajamas
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 12.25.47 PM
Soma’s Cool Nights cami with lace ($38), dramatic lily grand ivory shorts ($36)
Oliver Charter Chino pants by Oliver in Japanese twill cotton $148 with Convoy T in 100 percent merino ($78)
BedHead Knit Cotton-blend pajama set ‘Dignified Dogs’ on sale online from $140 to $99
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.40.22 AM
Gap poplin pajama $69.95
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.55.11 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 11.59.22 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 1.51.49 PM
The Al Yoga Glimpse pullover the perfect top for sleeping and working on line ($68 at Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus)
A personal favorite, midnight navy modal jersey pajama set at Neiman Marcus, on sale for $296.25.
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X