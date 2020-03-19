Comfy Dressing for the Home Office During Coronavirus Social Distancing — 13 Great Loungewear Looks

The-Sleeper PJs in viscose and feathers, $224, the ultimate in froufrou dressing maybe not the most practical for working at home.

Natori jersey knit pajamas with lace trim in 60 percent cotton, 40 percent modal are comfortable for bed as well as for working at the computer.

Working from home in the COVID-19 era, many are remaining in their sleepwear or athleisure wear throughout the day. (Instagram photo)

I‘ve been wearing pajamas 24/7 since Wednesday when it became obvious that working from home was the wisest decision in the era of COVID-19. Truth be told, most Saturdays and Sundays, I’m wearing pajamas until necessity forces me out the door.

But now that I’m putting daily/nightly pressure on my Ralph Lauren Ts and drawstring pants, my Vineyard Vines PJs and my leopard print BedHeads, and now that I am receiving deliveries of said pajamas, I’m looking online to improve my at-home computer side attire.

Happily, the digital world is awash in options for fashionable athleisure wear, loungewear and pajamas that add style and comfort to the at-home office. Yoga pants, sweats, joggers, cargo pants, T-shirts and pullovers — we could be entering a whole new world of “office attire.” No need to leave the house for a shopping excursion as it’s all offered online.

Familiar brands like Lululemon, GAP and Natori have the right mix of athleisure and PJs for computer comfort as do more exclusive brands such as Olivers and Shades of Grey. For the persnickety about what touches their bodies, there are silks and satins and high-thread-count cottons. Likewise, there are options for those with deep pockets (Gabriela Hearst) and many choices and possibilities for the budget-minded.

In this photo review of online offerings, I forgo nightgowns, nightshirts (though I do have my own set of nightshirts) and sexy instead focusing on something comfy and practical in case you run out to the mailbox or greet your delivery man in person.

I changed from my Ralph Lauren athleisure jammies outfit at noon, changing into leggings and a T-shirt for a brief walk outdoors. I’ll stay in these until bedtime unless if by some miraculous inspiration I get on the elliptical, work out and thus need an outfit more fresh for dinner. For that repast for two in the kitchen — salmon and salad — I think I’ll wear my pink and white checked nightshirt with white rickrack trim.

Tomorrow? That’s another fashion story.

Your loungewear fashion looks: