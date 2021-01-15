Reshaping Your Body With CoolSculpting and EmSculpt For the New Year — Dallas’ Vitalyc Medspa Makes a Difference

EmSculpt could be the ideal, no downtime solution to firm your core.

That ultra stressful 2020 took a toll on your body too – and those love-handles and muffin-tops aren’t going away on their own. But there is a way to get some high-tech help and pampering to look your best. Vitalyc Medspa is bringing skincare and body treatments to a new level in the new year.

Vitalyc Medspa opened its stunning first location along Preston Road in Dallas’ Park Cities neighborhood.

One Dallas’ most advanced medspas, Vitalyc Medspa showcases two popular body treatments that can make an immediate impact: CoolSculpting and EmSculpt. Searching for real results without the downtime? These are two proven options you may want to consider.

CoolSculpting

If you are struggling to get rid of stubborn fat even with diet and exercise, CoolSculpting is the world’s No. 1 non-invasive fat reduction and body contouring technology.

This FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment, safely and permanently freezes fat cells, so your body can remove them through your lymphatic system. There is no downtime after CoolSculpting at Vitalyc Medspa, so you can get back to your life as soon as you walk out the door.

In approximately 35 to 45 minutes per treatment region, CoolSculpting can make a major impact on neck fat, back fat, buttocks, thighs and the abdomen, all with no recovery time needed. Post treatment, volume reduction can be seen within two to three months or as early as three weeks.

CoolScuplting is the non-invasive body treatment celebrating a decade this year.

CoolSculpting just celebrated its 10-year anniversary of delivering results, so if you’re looking to get rid of belly fat and contour that tummy, there’s no better time than now. It works on a principle known as cryolipolysis, or fat removal through use of cold energy. Cold temperatures are used to freeze the lipids in fat cells, causing the breakdown of these cells, leaving surrounding tissue unharmed.

What’s more, CoolSculpting results look very natural, since the procedure doesn’t require any scalpels.

EmSulpt

The other non-invasive, FDA-cleared sculpting treatment that Vitalyc Medspa is known for is EmSculpt. This an electromagnetic treatment that addresses loose muscles and excess fat simultaneously. EmSculpt is ideal for people who are close to their goal weight but have some room to tone and tighten.

When your daily exercise or workout routine isn’t giving you the tighter abs, contoured arms, sculpted calves, or toned buttocks that you’ve been hoping for, EmSculpt may be the right choice for you.

This cutting-edge non-invasive body-contouring treatment is quite simple – all you need to do is sit back and relax. The electromagnetic pulses emitted by the device will burn excess unwanted fat and make your muscle fibers stronger, allowing you to build muscle and lose fat simultaneously.

The EmSculpt machine creates muscle contractions that mimic those of a workout (squats, lifts, crunches, calf raises, etc.) at a rate far more rapid than even the most dedicated workout fanatic could ever match. After this series of contractions, the EmSculpt machine performs a series of “ticks” to keep lactic acid from building up in the muscles and creating soreness.

Each session is about 30 minutes, and it usually requires a minimum of four sessions to achieve ideal results. With no recovery time and only mild soreness as a result, you’ll see a visible increase in fat loss and muscle tone immediately, and patients notice continuous improvements in their body contours for several weeks after treatment.

This treatment is performed while the patient is lying down comfortably. Patients who have undergone the treatment say that the feeling of the treatment is similar to an intense workout, with the only difference being that your body is at rest the entire time. With EmSculpt, you can get an amazing workout on your lunch break without even breaking a sweat.

Now, that’s a workout bonus.

EmSculpt is an ideal option for those looking to strengthen their body and boost their fitness levels at the same time.

Each client receives a complimentary, personalized consultation and convenient memberships are available. For more information, visit vitalyc.com. You can schedule a CoolSculpt or EmSculpt appointment online or by calling (972) 994-9700.