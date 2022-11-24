Father Focused Houston Nonprofit Gives Back — CoolxDad’s Color Box Keeps It Whimsical

The Color Box gift drive is one of CoolxDad's most impactful initiatives. (Photo by William Issac)

The five internship recipients were announced at the Color Box Kick Off Event. (Photo by William Issac)

The Biggest Brandon and his band played live music at the Color Box Kick Off Event. (Photo by William Issac)

This holiday season, you can spread cheer and generosity by donating to one of Houston’s more unique family-centered nonprofits. CoolxDad’s annual holiday gift drive dubbed Color Box is running through November 30th. The gift drive is one of this Houston nonprofit’s most impactful community initiatives.

Through Color Box, CoolxDad has been able to donate more than 1000 toys to kids and families around Houston over the past two years.

This year, the gifts are being donated to underprivileged kids in the Project Row Houses. People are encouraged to donate items — kids toys, electronics and new clothing — with a value up to $75. Drop off locations can be found throughout the city. There are 11 of them in total, including at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Houston Grand Opera and the Toyota Center.

The full list is available at CoolxDad’s website. An online option for donating is also available.

To kick off the holiday gift drive, CoolxDad hosted an exclusive event at the Art Is Bond gallery in Montrose. Chef Monica Pope served hors d’oeuvres, including bruschetta, mushroom dumplings and vegan burgers. Musician The Biggest Brandon and his band provided live tunes.

Five fathers from the Project Row Houses community were in the running to participate in a 30-day internship with select Color Box sites, where they will gain work experience in hospitality, art business, programming and entrepreneurship. The internship recipients were revealed at the kickoff event. Curtis Ricks will be working at Mo’Better Brews with Chef Courtney Lindsey and Derrick Wyble will intern at Kindred Stories bookstore with Terri Hamm.

A week after the Color Box kickoff, CoolxDad also hosted a fundraiser with Ellio Fine Art in the Fourth Ward in tandem with a celebration of the art gallery’s first anniversary. Festivities included a preview of Ellio’s new group exhibition, live music, catering from Chef Karrie Calloway and craft cocktails from Clarkwood. Ten percent of proceeds from Ellio’s exhibition will be donated to CoolxDad’s initiatives until this Saturday, November 26. Ellio is also one of the participating drop off sites for the Color Box gift drive.

CoolxDad is also hosting its #fromustoyou Holiday Portrait session at Sanman Studio (1109 Providence Street) this Sunday, November 27 from noon to 4 pm. Reserve a spot here.