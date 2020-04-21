Two Beautiful Texas Salons Step Up to Save Our Nails

In every aspect of life right now, we’re all just doing the best we can. But aesthetically speaking, things like nails are probably not currently top of mind. They might, in fact, be bottom of mind, if that’s a thing. Maybe they’re not even on your mental radar at all. What I’m saying is this: my nails look terrible, and I am not doing the best I can.

But as we launch into what feels like the hundredth week of quarantine, I’ve found that little acts of vanity-driven kindness, like blow drying my hair or wearing pants that aren’t made of spandex, can do small wonders for my mood. However, when it comes to nails, I need help. Professional help.

Non-toxic Dallas salon Verbena is offering at-home nail kits for manicures, pedicures, and gel or dip removal.

Thankfully, several nail salons have stepped up to help us care for our cuticles and more at home. In Dallas, Verbena Parlor and Social House has begun selling at-home nail kits for manicures, pedicures, and gel or dip removal — each complete with luxe collagen gloves or socks. And though you can’t enjoy being in the beautiful Uptown salon-slash-café, with its artisan-made pillows, wine bar, and calming natural tones, you do get to choose between two soothing scents: lemongrass ginger or white tea.

In Houston, clean beauty destination Paloma, which recently opened their third serene salon in downtown’s luxurious new C. Baldwin Hotel, has also gotten creative with nail kits. At first, founder Maryam Naderi was just responding to her clients, delivering mani, pedi, and gel or dip removal tools to those who reached out. Now, Paloma is mailing their pedicure files, cuticle softeners, and hydrating foot balms nationwide.

Houston clean beauty destination Paloma is now offering at-home nail kits for manicures, pedicures, and gel or dip removal.

Kits from both salons, each founded by a woman and thoughtfully designed to elevate the non-toxic salon experience, are absolutely worth investing in. You’ll help a local business, but you also may just get skilled enough to prolong future professional manis and pedis. A win-win.