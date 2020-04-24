View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Fashion / Shopping

Visiting Your Favorite Dallas Shopping Destinations This Weekend? Here’s What You Need to Know

Spanning Sprawling NorthPark Center to Neighborhood Boutiques, "Retail To-Go" is Here

BY // 04.24.20
IMG_9074

NorthPark Center sets up for retail to-go

Starting today, April 24, Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s “retail to-go” stage of slowly reopening our economy has arrived, allowing stores to offer pick-up and delivery while following guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health. And although you can’t browse the shelves of your favorite local shops or power walk through NorthPark, the new phase does allow you to pick up online orders directly from the stores you love (no need to wait on extended shipping time frames).

Of course, not all retailers are completely prepared for this new stage or have received the adequate government funding to get a retail to-go operation up and running. Several stores, including Coco & Dash on Henderson Avenue, have decided to remain closed and are encouraging their shoppers to continue purchasing online.

If you’re planning on visiting some of Dallas’ favorite shopping destinations as soon as this weekend, here’s what you need to know.

West Lovers Lane

Several cottages-cum-shops along West Lovers Lane are opening their doors for retail to-go today. Gift and stationery store Ellis Hill is launching contact-free curbside service today, along with sister stores Cabana and Canary, both of which are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drive-thru service (and iced tea). Call 214-351-4400 (Canary) or 214-350-2462 (Cabana) to have employees come to your car show you pieces in your size. You can then take them home to try.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS

COME DRIVE ON BY 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 CURBSIDE SHOPPING STARTING NOW 💜💜💜💜

A post shared by CABANA (@cabanagirls) on

Bishop Arts

From noon to 4 p.m., All Good Things will open its West Davis doors (though you can’t walk inside). “I don’t know if any of y’all are going to swing by or not, but I definitely want you to have that option if you’re looking for it,” owner Kristen Miller explained on Instagram, where she encouraged shoppers to place their pick-up orders online.

Highland Park Village

The Park Cities shopping center, which for weeks has hosted eerily empty store displays, has outlined the safety procedures they’ve put in place on their site, in addition to providing the limited hours of each store currently participating in retail to-go. Currently, those 14 retailers include locally-based Hadleigh’s, Madison, St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange, Miron Crosby, and Market, as well as Veronica Beard, Alice + Olivia, and Celine.

The Shops at Clearfork

The new Fort Worth shopping destination details the hours of its participating tenants online. The 11 Shops at Clearfork stores currently offering retail to-go include Kendra Scott, Wrare, and Neiman Marcus.

Uptown

Furniture boutique Blue Print is now offering “front porch pick up.” To coordinate, email the shop, send a message on Instagram, or call 214-954-9511 to schedule curbside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by blue print store & gallery (@blue_print_store) on

NorthPark Center

NorthPark Center remains closed, but they have outlined how to shop from participating tenants, including Neiman Marcus, Shinola, Williams Sonoma, and Louis Vuitton. Pick-ups can be made at designated, color-coded areas of NorthPark’s parking lot.

IMG_9108
NorthPark Center sets up for retail to-go

The Plaza at Preston Center

Though you’ll have to check individual store websites for more information, several Plaza at Preston Center tenants are opening their doors (safely) on April 24, including Dallas-based Society, Ylang 23, Tootsies, Betty Reiter, and Matthew Trent.

https://www.theplazaatprestoncenter.com/events/retailer-and-restaurant-status-in-regards-to-coronavirus-concerns/

Galleria Dallas

Not many of the Galleria’s retailers are participating in retail to-go, but the shopping center has provided details about the few that are.

The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring
FOR SALE

7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring, TX

$347,900 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
7006 River Rapids Lane
1341 Omar Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1341 Omar Street
Houston, TX

$870,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1341 Omar Street
1620 South Boulevard
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1620 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
1620 South Boulevard
6415 Belmont
West University Place
FOR SALE

6415 Belmont
West University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6415 Belmont
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X