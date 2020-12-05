Bringing the Sparkle Back to the Holidays — De Beers’ New Arpeggia Diamond Pieces Will be Treasured Forever

De Beers has added a choker to its Arpeggia Collection, which can also be worn as a headband.

Diamonds. Their appeal is timeless. No matter the occasion — anniversaries, graduations, birthdays, bat mitzvah, Christmas, Valentine’s Day — bestowing a bejeweled ring, necklace, pin, or bracelet on a loved one is never the wrong move.

Now, just in time for the holidays, De Beers has added four beautiful creations to its classic Arpeggia family, including a magnificent choker that can also be worn as a headband. It joins a three-row ring, a one-row ring and a pendant, all in 18k white gold.

The collection was inspired by Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” — one of the most moving and evocative compositions known to man or woman — and features natural round brilliant diamonds punctuating delicate lines of micropavé, designs that dance on the skin like the great composer’s musical notes dance on a score.

The choker’s unique and innovative design transforms with a simple adjustment into a princess-worthy headband. It boasts a total weight of more than 5.8 carats, and looks elegant and modern at the same time.

The new Arpeggia rings are perfect pairings for the choker, and are timeless in their appeal. The larger ring features three lines of micropavés stones and multiple larger prong-set diamonds and boasts a total weight of 1.67 carats. The one-row ring dazzles with five large diamonds artfully arranged on a band and has a weight of 1.07 carats. As with all of De Beers creations, diamonds are consciously sourced and meticulously set by De Beer’s experts.

Rounding out the new Arpeggia pieces is an 18k white gold pendant that dazzles with divine understatement. Its single line of round brilliants is paired with an array of prong-set diamonds to create a work of art any woman would wear with joy. It has a total weight of 0.65 carats.

No matter which of the Arpeggia pieces you choose (and nothing’s stopping you from buying the entire collection), you can purchase with confidence, knowing that De Beers — founded in 1888— is a leader in the industry. The company was, after all, instrumental in defining the 4Cs of diamonds (cut, carat, color and clarity), making it easier for everyone to select the perfect stone. Fire, Life and Brilliance are the three pillars of De Beers’ criteria for meticulously selecting and perfecting each diamond that is mined and crafted into a memorable piece.

De Beers is grounded in tradition but dedicated to a better, more peaceful future for humanity, as demonstrated by the four principles of its sustainable practices: standing with women and girls; protecting the natural world; partnering with thriving communities; and leading an ethical industry.

Owning a De Beers’ diamond is something you can be proud of. Diamonds are the closest thing to forever one can hold in their hands – something to be treasured for generations to come.

