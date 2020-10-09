Inside De Beers’ Brilliant New Galleria Store — the Ultimate Diamond Showcase

The Dewdrop Collection from De Beers is a signature combination of micropavé and bezel-set round brilliant diamonds designed to evoke the hopeful twinkle of dew at dawn.

De Beers' Dewdrop collection has become one of the house's most coveted collections in the past decade.

Just as a lady needs a new look every decade or so, De Beers Jewellers after 13 years at home in The Galleria has had a complete makeover and the results are fresh, young and, of course, dazzling in its vibrant corner of the upscale shopping mall. With the reopening of its doors in mid-September, the boutique is introducing additions to its Dewdrop Collection and presenting a number of eye-popping pieces from its High Jewelry collection.

The elegantly understated interiors, designed with sustainability at the forefront, allow the diamonds to command the visitor’s full attention. The addition of LED lighting and a central circular chandelier carved from rock crystal provide high beams to the array of natural diamonds. The brand’s signature etched glass and De Beers Millennium blue are featured on the façade and inside.

New with the renovation is the intimate VIP lounge where clients can privately discuss their diamond wishes. Store director Rene Chapman-Wood tells PaperCity that this addition opens the door for extended De Beers hospitality. They now have the ability to host small lunches or dinners or champagne cocktail events for clients.

Just this month, the Dewdrop Collection, which was introduced a decade ago, has four new pieces in its cache — ear cuff, bracelet, necklace and medallion. The clever ear cuff in both 18k and white gold is designed to be worn at any location along the earlobe. The collection speaks to the concept of diamond jewelry as an everyday adornment.

Each ring, pendant, necklace and bangle in this collection features hand-selected bezel-set and micropavé diamonds. And the price points are user friendly.

While the High Jewelry always captures our attention, we were particularly interested on this visit in the bridal jewelry collection. Here, solitaire engagement rings are displayed by weight from .3 to two carats and in all varieties of gold along with a display of different cuts. Thus, the guessing is taken out of ring selection. And on an exciting fashion note, De Beers will soon have bridal tiaras for the lady who desires a bit of dazzle in her wedding day coif.

The High Jewelry Collection moves around from store to store so the truly dazzling pieces will be in The Galleria for a limited time. I’d encourage a visit before the 11-carat cushion-cut yellow diamond ring makes its way elsewhere. The same with the beautifully shimmering earrings and necklace from the Arpeggia Collection and many other museum quality pieces.

And then there is the 111.95-carat raw diamond, valued at $6.5 million. For that tidy sum, it can be yours and you can follow its progression from Mother Nature’s creation to a dazzling diamond carved and polished by De Beers’ expert craftsmen.