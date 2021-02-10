Reflections_of_Nature_by_De_Beers_Motlatse_Marvel_necklace
Fashion / Shopping

Stunning Canadian Diamonds — De Beers Taps Into Unexpected Natural Wonders For New Collection

Inside the Stratospheric World of High Jewelry.

BY // 02.09.21
The Motlatse Marvel set in De Beers Jewellers Reflections of Nature high jewelry collection is inspired by the Motlatse Canyon in South Africa. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
The sunburst motif of the Motlatse Marvel earrings is inspired by the brilliant sunrises and sunsets over South Africa's Motlatse Canyon. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
The Ellesmere Treasure necklace in De Beers' high jewelry Reflections on Nature collection has a total carat weight of 38.75. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
Marquise and round brilliant accent diamonds embrace the 2.18 carat cushion cut diamond ring in the Ellesmere Treasure set in De Beers' high jewelry Reflections on Nature collection. The white diamond climber earrings are part of the collection. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
Inspired by the vibrant undersea world of South Africa's Landers Reef, the Landers Radiance necklace can be worn in five different ways including as a choker and as a headband. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
The pear shaped white diamond appears to float freely in the Landers Radiance earrings in white, yellow, pink, grey and orange polished diamonds. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
The Namib Wonder necklace with a total carat weight of 64 is a hallmark of De Beers' Reflections on Nature high jewelry collection. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
A double fringe of white rough diamonds is suspended from rows of round brilliant white and yellow pavé diamonds in the Namib Wonder cuff bracelet from De Beers' Reflections on Nature high jewelry collection. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellery)
The Okavango Grace drop earrings in De Beers' Reflections on Nature high jewelry collection are inspired by the verdant waterways of Botswana's Okavango Delta. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
The Okavango Grace necklace in De Beers' Reflections on Nature high jewelry collection is stunner with a 72.38 carat weight set in 18K white gold. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellery)
Founded in 1888, De Beers was instrumental in establishment of the Kimberley Process in 2003 addressing the issue of conflict diamonds while developing its own best practices principles. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)
In celebration of the natural beauty of the countries from which its diamonds are produced, De Beers Jewellers has introduced Reflections of Nature, the venerable house’s latest collection in the stratospheric world of high jewelry.

The dazzling collection features five sets — Okavango Grace, Motlatse Marvel, Namib Wonder, Landers Radiance and Ellesmere Treasure — with a total of 39 exclusive pieces.

The latter is probably the most unexpected as few laymen would recognize Canada as a source for diamonds. Yet, Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is the third largest producer of diamonds in the world.

The pieces in this DeBeers set were designed to reflect the island’s glacial beauty and are evocative of the ice and frosted flora of Ellesmere Island, where diamonds were first discovered in 1991. While colored stones are employed throughout the other Reflections of Nature sets, the Ellesmere Treasures are indeed treasures with their all white diamonds.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Okavango Delta in Botswana is inspiration for De Beers’ Okavango Grace set. Recalling the lush wetlands and the fluidity of the delta’s reeds, the set features a color scheme of rough pink, green, brownish pink, purple and grey diamonds suspended in organic strands that move freely with the wearer.

Design of the Namib Wonder set is based on the beauty of the world’s oldest and largest sand dunes found in Namibia’s  Namib Desert. Brilliant white and yellow diamonds set the stage for white rough diamonds, which are cap-set allowing them to move more freely and catch the light from every angle.

debeers
The sunburst motif of the Motlatse Marvel earrings is inspired by the brilliant sunrises and sunsets over South Africa’s Motlatse Canyon. (Photo courtesy of De Beers Jewellers)

The spectacular sunrises and sunsets over the peaks and caverns of Motlatse Canyon in South Africa provide the creative cue for the colorful Motlatse Marvel set. Pink, yellow and white diamonds conjure bejeweled sunbursts.

The teaming underwater universe of South Africa’s Landers Reef is suggested in the Landers Radiance multi-colored, multi-cut theme. “A rainbow of white and fancy color diamonds evokes the vibrant colors of corals and fish, shimmering in sunlit waters” is how De Beers’ promotional materials describe this set.

With introduction of the collection, De Beers Jewellers is reaffirming its commitment to environmental conservation through its widespread Building Forever sustainability initiative and the houses’s commitment to its code of best practices principles. That includes conservation of  “The Diamond Route,” some 50,000 acres throughout Southern Africa

