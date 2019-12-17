The Wow Factor — de Boulle Keeps Pushing for More, Renovating a Showcase Store and Unveiling New Dazzlers

Timeless beauty. Refined luxury. Discriminating style. Attention to detail. Fine craftsmanship. Perhaps someone special in your life would appreciate a gift with qualities such as these.

Every one of those is a hallmark of de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry. And, whether you are in search of a jaw-dropping new jewel or a timeless timepiece, you will find gifts that set the holiday aglow and hearts aflutter from a jeweler that’s truly built its trust over the long haul.

“It seems like yesterday, but it’s been more than 35 years now of our family serving thousands of customers worldwide,” says owner and jewelry designer Karen Boulle.

With locations in both Dallas and Houston, de Boulle has built a reputation as one of the preeminent family-owned fine jewelers in North America. But that does not mean the wows can stop.

“We also thought it was time to change things up,” Karen Boulle says. “The de Boulle flagship store, in Dallas, Texas is a magnificent, 13,600-square-foot, two-story, French-style villa — and we have just completely renovated it, from lighting to walls to floors. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The crown jewel of that recent update, is the new showroom, dedicated to the extraordinary workmanship of Patek Philippe. It is now one of the best places in the world to peruse the renowned Swiss timepieces from the legendary watchmaker.

“We love Patek Philippe. Our two companies, both family owned and both dedicated to impeccable quality and style, have a long partnership, dating back the early ’80s, when we introduced the wonderful wares of Patek Philippe to our Dallas customers,” Karen Boulle says. “Now, an expansive collection of the world’s most captivating timepieces will be available inside the 600-square-foot Patek Philippe showroom, which is integrated inside our Dallas store.”

As the calendar reaches towards Christmas and the New Year, both de Boulle stores and the website, deBoulle.com are upping their games, revealing inspired collections.

“You will see that we’re introducing several exciting new designs this season,” Karen Boulle says.

The new pieces from the de Boulle Collection are available at varying price points. The High Jewelry creations are mesmerizing, with luscious colors and design ― they are nothing short of spectacular. The collections are both designed and curated by Karen Boulle herself, whose work on the de Boulle Collection has created ripples in the design world for her choice of unusual gemstones.

One example from the new de Boulle Collection is an Icy Blue Aquamarine Bracelet. Crafted in 18K white gold, the 63.30 carats of emerald cut aquamarines are accented with 10.94 carats of diamonds.

Icy Blue Bracelet with emerald cut aquamarines accented with diamonds, crafted in 18K white gold.

Big and bold emeralds played a major role in the new designs as well. Take for instance the stunning Moghul Emerald Ring, from the de Boulle High Jewelry Collection. The jaw-dropping emerald weights in at 36.47 carats. It is a natural beryl Colombian emerald-cut emerald ring, ablaze with diamonds, and set in platinum.

The Boulles traveled to Switzerland recently, on the hunt for the most precious stones. They’ll go anywhere for the right gem. One of their acquisitions is an enormous chunk of rare Persian turquoise from Arizona’s now-depleted Sleeping Beauty mine, which Karen Boulle will store away until just the right inspiration hits.

This is how it goes. It’s not about rushing things at de Boulle. It’s about designing unforgettable pieces that create memories that last.

Explore all the new designs from the de Boulle Collection and the High Jewelry Collection in the stores at de Boulle in Dallas, at 6821 Preston Road, and at de Boulle in Houston, at 4444 Westheimer Road in River Oaks, and online. After all, new wows are always in style.

