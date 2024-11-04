Support Two of Dallas’ Most Beloved Nonprofits By Entering to Win a 14K Yellow Gold and Diamond Bar Pendant from Diamonds Direct

PaperCity and Diamonds Direct are partnering up to give away a a 14k yellow gold and diamond bar pendant that is valued at $1,500!

PaperCity and Diamonds Direct are partnering up to give away a 14k yellow gold and diamond bar pendant that is valued at $1,500! In order to enter, we are asking for your vote to help support two beloved Dallas organizations that greatly support the North Texas community. The winning nonprofit organization will receive an advertising package with PaperCity to help promote their important causes – all sponsored by the generous team at Diamonds Direct.

Help support one of the most cherished Dallas organizations:

Behind Every Door

“Behind Every Door envisions a world where people are living in the fullness of who God created them to be, free from constraints of their circumstances. Our community center is an access point in an underserved Dallas neighborhood, offering excellent programs and services, recreation, and meaningful connections that bring hope and create lasting change.”

Cattle Baron’s Ball

The American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle. And you can help us! Did you know that in our more than 50 years of events, Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised over $98 million towards the ongoing pursuit of a cure for cancer? And most of that has stayed right here in North Texas. Together, we are working to end cancer as we know it for everyone.

PRIZE: Total value of $5,090

One lucky winner will receive a 14k yellow gold bar pendant showcasing 0.21 carats of diamonds from Diamonds Direct. Plus, an organization will receive an ad package valued at $3,590 (Two dedicated emails with PaperCity).

ENTER NOW TO WIN:

– Vote for which organization below should receive an advertising package from PaperCity for their event in 2025

*Bonus: For an extra entry, follow @papercitydallas and @diamondsdirect on Instagram!

