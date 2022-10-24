Fort Worth’s Dickies Transforms Workwear Into Wearable Art With the Help of Creative Makers — See These Unexpected Fashion Collectables First

Artistic reimaginings of iconic Dickie's styles, brings out the maker in all of us.

Fort Worth-founded Dickies — yes, the workwear experts — has launched a limited collection of artistic designs. A leader in workwear for a century, Dickies is well regarded for its durable and iconic designs from overalls to bomber jacket. The Fort Worth company literally invented the zip-front jean.

Now, in a new campaign dubbed Dickies Blank Canvas, Dickies is introducing a limited collection of artistic expressions from international makers.

Dickies is upping the cool factor, allowing their style to become a blank canvas for artistic expression with this new exclusive international capsule collection.

Nine international artists have reimagined Dickies’ clothes — including the Eisenhower Jacket, 874 Work Pants, overall and work shirt — with intriguing results.

“Dickies is honored to shine a light on these nine individuals who created one-of-a-kind pieces of wearable art that salutes the heritage of Dickies while embracing the future of innovative and sustainable designs,” Dickies global chief marketing officer Sarah Crockett says in a statement. “Taking inspiration from our traditional workwear silhouettes, these makers infused their passion and creativity into every stitch of this collection.

“And we are proud to introduce a platform that will celebrate the maker in all of us for the next 100 years.”

Designer Dickies

Andrew Burgess – Concord, North Carolina

@wandythemaker x Dickies Blank Canvas 874 Work Pants – Released October 18

Based in a small town outside of Charlotte, Andrew Burgess didn’t come from an area with a big fashion scene. Driven by his passion and limited by his resources, Burgess drew inspiration from thrift stores and began upcycling secondhand items.

Now he shares his wild patterns and innovative patchwork designs with his TikTok followers.

Amber Griffiths – Shropshire, England

@ambroidering x Dickies Blank Canvas Eisenhower Jacket — October 25 release date

Making things has always made Amber Griffiths happy. But ever since she started stitching as a costume design student, she’s also used her designs to explore how beautiful and weird the human body can be. Now with a social media cult following, Griffiths shares her unique perspective on anatomy through a creative lens of embroidery.

Kayla Gerkens – Red River Gorge, Kentucky

@dippyhippietiedyes x Dickies Blank Canvas Women’s Overalls — November 1

Raised by hippies, Gerkens grew up in the music festival scene, where beautiful, bright colors constantly surrounded her. She started her family-run art business when she was just 16 years old, focusing on work inspired by nature. Rocks, forests the elements around her, they’re all inspiration.

Gerkens builds that color palette into each of her elevated tie-dyed pieces.

Nii-Armah Hammond – Hamburg, Germany

@armah.art x Dickies Blank Canvas Eisenhower Jacket — November 8

Long before he painted a piece of clothing, Hammond used concrete as his canvas. As a graffiti and street artist at 12 years old, he began a passion for making what would eventually become a profession. Known for his rhythmic designs, Hammond believes in letting his creativity flow while painting.

Peder Cho – Los Angeles

@utopia.us x Dickies Blank Canvas Overall Vest — November 15

Peder Cho had been living as an accountant for years when he decided to follow his passion for sewing and leave the nine-to-five life behind. What started with altering his suits in his dad’s tailor shop eventually led to a move to Los Angeles where he’s built a reputable business out of repurposing old products into modern and functional pieces with a streetwear vibe.

Corky Lorenz – Elkhart, Indiana

@corkylorenz x Dickies Blank Canvas Women’s Work Shirt — November 22

As far back as she can remember, Lorenz has been a “collector of hobbies.” For her, being a maker is an escape from the real world. But it’s also her portal back to it. She relies on geode tie dye art to help her interact with others meaningfully and attributes being a mother to developing her skill and creativity.

Haeng-Won Choi- Seoul, South Korea

@joegush x Dickies Blank Canvas Eisenhower Jacket — November 29

The JOEGUSH brand began when Haeng-Won Choi designed the wardrobe for a friend’s music video back in his twenties. Since then, Choi built a business around his rock and roll aesthetic, focusing on vintage remakes inspired by music, architecture, nature and the world around him.

Robin Lordereau – Paris, France

@robin.lrdr x Dickies Blank Canvas Eisenhower Jacket – December 6

After years of dreaming about making his clothes, Lordereau finally began sewing during the first lockdown in 2020. Initially fashioning garments out of bedsheets, he evolved his upcycle approach to other fabrics once social media took notice of his unique style and unfiltered personality.

Shinichiro Ishibashi – Tokyo, Japan

@kuon_tokyo_official x Dickies Blank Canvas Reversible Jacket — December 13

In 2016, Ishibashi started his apparel brand KUON, which means “eternity,” “remote past,” “future” and “permanence.” Inspired by old Japanese fabrics and techniques, Ishibashi effortlessly blends Japanese culture with styles that are alternatively streetwear, vintage, retro, classic and even preppy.

These uniquely individual makers are now all part of a unique turn by Dickies.

Founded in 1922 by C. N. Williamson and E. E. “Colonel” Dickie, it all began with the workwear basic overall. The first jeans with a zipper fly, jean jackets and military and workwear applications — including the iconic Eisenhower Jacket — followed. Dickies was also the first to introduce permanent press fabrics to the market.

You can add these exclusive pieces to your wardrobe by visiting Dickies.com/dickies-blank-canvas. New items drop every Tuesday at 10 am. Prices for the clothes range from $70 to $300. There is a limited quantity available of each piece, and these clothes will not be recreated once this limited line sells out.

These are distinct fashion collectables. From Dickies.