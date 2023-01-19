Fashion / Style / Shopping

Paris Meets Venice Beach in the Dior x Eli Russel Linnetz Capsule

Kim Jones and ERL Present “California Couture”

BY Steven Hempel // 01.19.23
Dior Men Cardigan $1,750, Pants $8,500, Dior by ERL B9S Skater Sneaker $2,150, Necklace $1,750, Bracelets $1,050, Saddle Venice Bag (Price Upon

It may be the dead of winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about our favorite time of year. Spring changes everything. Dark days pass and the warm sun brightens our days and moods. For the 2023 Spring collection, Kim Jones and Dior have leaned into that little part of the world that always feels sunny and cool. Teaming with wunderkind and native Angeleno Eli Russel Linnetz, winner of the 2022 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld prize, for a Dior Men’s capsule launch in Venice Beach. 

Kim Jones, Dior Men’s Artistic Director, has made his mark by steadily rolling out hit after hit for the French fashion powerhouse. His latest effort, a guest-designed collaboration with Eli Russel Linnetz, made its debut in Venice Beach, California on an ocean blue runway with a stream of Dior-clad models showing off vibrant satin suits, puffers, pullovers, sweaters, and the like. Metallic fabrics, chunky pants and sneakers, some intricate beadwork, and a fearless collection of accessories including Linnetz’s reinterpretation of the classic Dior Saddle bag made big impressions.

While the looks were relaxed, they were anything but subtle. The collection is a mashup of past meets present meets Cali cool, with sequin braided shorts, Christmas-like tinsel adorning trousers, and metallic suits making bold statements.

See more of the capsule collection online at dior.com.

Dior Men Cardigan $1,750, Pants $8,500, Bracelets $1,050, Rings $910, SaddleVeniceBag (Price Upon Request)

Kim Jones and ERL Present “California Couture” in Dior’s Men’s 2023 Collection

 
Dior Men Sweater $4,100, Shirt $750, Shorts $1,450, Sneaker $1,600, Sunglasses $730, Bracelets $1,050, Earring $340

Dior by ERL, a spring 2023 men’s capsule

 
 Dior Men Sweater $1,800, Pants $1,250, Dior by ERL B9S Skater Sneaker $1,600, Hat $1,350 

Dior Men Gown $2,450, Shirt $2,100, Boxers $790, Pants $1,400, Dior by ERL B9S Skater Sneaker $2,150, Necklaces $1,750 

Available at all Dior Men boutiques and dior.com

CREATIVE DIRECTION: MICHELLE AVIÑA. MODELS: TIM VAGAPOV, CYLUS SANDOVAL. VIDEO: CHRIS GRAZIANO

PHOTOGRAPHY: EVELYN PUSTKA. PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: EMILY MONFORTE. GROOMING: CHRISTINE NELLI USING DIOR SAUVAGE.

