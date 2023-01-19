Paris Meets Venice Beach in the Dior x Eli Russel Linnetz Capsule

It may be the dead of winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about our favorite time of year. Spring changes everything. Dark days pass and the warm sun brightens our days and moods. For the 2023 Spring collection, Kim Jones and Dior have leaned into that little part of the world that always feels sunny and cool. Teaming with wunderkind and native Angeleno Eli Russel Linnetz, winner of the 2022 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld prize, for a Dior Men’s capsule launch in Venice Beach.

Kim Jones, Dior Men’s Artistic Director, has made his mark by steadily rolling out hit after hit for the French fashion powerhouse. His latest effort, a guest-designed collaboration with Eli Russel Linnetz, made its debut in Venice Beach, California on an ocean blue runway with a stream of Dior-clad models showing off vibrant satin suits, puffers, pullovers, sweaters, and the like. Metallic fabrics, chunky pants and sneakers, some intricate beadwork, and a fearless collection of accessories including Linnetz’s reinterpretation of the classic Dior Saddle bag made big impressions.

While the looks were relaxed, they were anything but subtle. The collection is a mashup of past meets present meets Cali cool, with sequin braided shorts, Christmas-like tinsel adorning trousers, and metallic suits making bold statements.

Dior Men Cardigan $1,750, Pants $8,500, Bracelets $1,050, Rings $910, SaddleVeniceBag (Price Upon Request)

DIOR BY ERL SHORTS $1,450.00 Buy LUCKYDIOR R1I $730.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL BRACELET $1,050.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL SHIRT $750.00 Buy Suede Sneaker Buy

Dior Men Sweater $4,100, Shirt $750, Shorts $1,450, Sneaker $1,600, Sunglasses $730, Bracelets $1,050, Earring $340

DIOR BY ERL SHORT-SLEEVED SHIRT $1,700.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL LOOSE PANTS $1,700.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL B9S SKATER SNEAKER, LIMITED AND NUMBERED EDITION $2,150.00 Buy LUCKYDIOR R1I $730.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL NECKLACE $1,750.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL BRACELET $1,050.00 Buy

Dior Men Sweater $1,800, Pants $1,250, Dior by ERL B9S Skater Sneaker $1,600, Hat $1,350

DIOR BY ERL BERMUDA SHORTS $1,450.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL SADDLE BAG $3,400.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL B9S SKATER SNEAKER, LIMITED AND NUMBERED EDITION $1,600.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL NECKLACE $1,750.00 Buy DIOR BY ERL SOCKS $450.00 Buy Zipped Collar Sweater Buy

Dior Men Gown $2,450, Shirt $2,100, Boxers $790, Pants $1,400, Dior by ERL B9S Skater Sneaker $2,150, Necklaces $1,750

CREATIVE DIRECTION: MICHELLE AVIÑA. MODELS: TIM VAGAPOV, CYLUS SANDOVAL. VIDEO: CHRIS GRAZIANO

PHOTOGRAPHY: EVELYN PUSTKA. PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: EMILY MONFORTE. GROOMING: CHRISTINE NELLI USING DIOR SAUVAGE.