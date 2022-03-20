Inside Dior’s Remade Paris Headquarters — Sprawling Reimagined Flagship Brings a Museum, a Restaurant and More

The new La Galerie Dior, museum addition takes you one a tour of the history of the iconic fashion house.

Christian Dior first chose the Paris hotel particulier at 30 Montaigne to become the home of his burgeoning fashion house. He would have no other address. Now, 75 years later, the historic headquarters sparkles anew. After two years of renovations and restorations, Dior’s captivating and glamorous Paris land is open once again.

Chosen by Dior for its understated setting, modest proportions and neoclassical façade, this house carries some serious history. Christian Dior’s first show took place there on December 15, 1946.

“When the house Christian Dior first opened, it had three Ateliers under the eaves of 30 Avenue Montaigne, a tiny studio, a salon in which to show the dresses, a cabine or dressing room for the models, an office and six small fitting rooms,” Dior recounted in his memoirs.

The shoe gallery inside the new Dior boutique.

The building at 30 Montaigne became as much a part of the mystique of Dior as anything else. From its galleries to its showrooms and classic wrought iron staircase, the entire building became a recognizable backdrop for many decades. (You can take an interactive full tour if its historic spaces here.)

The expanded, reimagined complex now encompasses more than 100,000 square feet, including lushly landscaped gardens, a museum, a restaurant and patisserie, Dior shops and enhanced haute couture salons. Including a private apartment for use by VIP clients.

With its reopening , Christian Dior’s beloved “beehive” is abuzz once more. Let’s take a peek inside the newly reimagined hallowed halls:

La Galerie Dior

Now home to La Galerie Dior at 30 Montaigne, the museum aspect offers an original exhibition space that bears witness to the legendary designer himself, as well as the genius of his six successors: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferre, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri. The ticketed and time slotted tours are available to book online if you plan to visit on your next trip to Paris.

Dramatic New Ateliers and Boutique

There is now a bright and ethereal new boutique, which feels massive.

The central spiral staircase is backed by an installation of designs in white, which seem to rise to the sky. Many of the atelier spaces flow together and rise two stories, but each salon has departmental separation from ready to wear, atelier jewelry and hand bags to Dior Maison home goods, cosmetics and perfumes. And no one should miss the shoe gallery with its mirrored ceiling.

Haute Couture Salons

Located near the ateliers and visible from the boutique through a large bay window, the haute couture salons are now regaining their former prestige, guarding the secrets of special clients with private fittings and collaborations.

The salons are enhanced by wooden moldings and a parquet floor featuring a compass rose (a Dior classic) designed by architect Peter Marino. This refined setting brings an impressive selection of furniture and works of art, such as an abstract floral sculpture commissioned especially from Johan Creten. There are also tables designed by Ado Chale and Claude Lalanne.

Dior’s new haute couture salons at 30 Montaigne.

The Restaurant and Patisserie

Named Le Restaurant Monsieur Dior, the restaurant is driven by French chef Jean Imbert’s creativity. Imbert drew from the heritage and history of Dior to develop the menu, including some classic dishes from the founding couturier’s own favorite recipes.

The food is enhanced by exclusive Dior Maison collections, making the table settings over the top impressive.

La Pâtisserie Dior overlooks a sumptuous rose garden, adding a touch of sweetness any visit to 30 Montaigne. French cakes frequently reinvent Dior symbols in edible form.

From breakfast to tea time and barista-crafted coffees, this is now a fashion and foodie paradise.

Monsieur Dior Restaurant at 30 Montaigne, serves some of Christian Dior’s favorite recipes.

Dior Garden Power

The gardens now encompass three green sanctuaries designed by Belgian landscape architect Peter Wirtz in collaboration with architect Peter Marino. These peaceful respites are filled with lush vegetation and seasonal varieties.

On the ground floor, the windows of Le Restaurant Monsieur Dior are framed by tropical trees and perennial flowers. There is even a winter garden, located one floor above ― under a glass roof. The terrace is adorned with a striking steel sculpture from John Chamberlain. On the third level, apple trees and Christian Dior’s favorite flowers (roses) bloom.

Coming off the heels of the fashion house’s 75th anniversary, Dior is certainly having a moment.