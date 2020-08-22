Fashionable Entrepreneur Creates a Highland Park Dream Store — Getting to Know Elizabeth Ward Creel

Elizabeth Ward Creel is the entrepreneur and retail professional behind Elizabeth W, the designer contemporary women’s boutique and styling business in Highland Park. Creel began her career in luxury retail at the age of 16 and continued through college at the University of Arkansas. She then spent nearly a decade as an executive for one of the world’s largest retailers, managing a $650 million business.

Along the way, she continued her education, receiving her MBA from SMU. A born visionary with a love for fashion and a strong retail business background, Ward Creel leveraged her experience to launch Elizabeth W in 2018. She brings a new perspective to retail, offering clients a closet of elevated basics and day-to-night staples.

Inside the Elizabeth W store in Highland Park.

Her expertly curated selection of womenswear and accessories draws from both established and emerging brands. In addition, Ward Creel offers client-driven amenities, including personalized stylizing and concierge services such as home delivery, curbside pickup and virtual styling. All services and merchandise are available in store (4214 Oak Lawn Avenue), online, by phone and through social media.

Now, this dynamic businesswoman answers our questions:

Favorite restaurant in your favorite city?

Elizabeth Ward Creel: Recently in Paris, I ate at Balagan, Frenchie Bar à Vins and Epicure. All three restaurants are vastly different, but each was an incredible gastronomic experience. Another favorite of mine is Spondi in Athens. Dining in the courtyard of this Michelin two-star restaurant is a treat.

Fashion blogs you follow?

EWC: There are some great blogs out there but I primarily keep up to speed with Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and WWD online.

New fashion names you’re excited about?

EWC: Rachel Comey and Tibi are well established, but they have been great additions to our brand mix this year.

Your day uniform?

EWC: Agolde rigid, high-waisted denim, a white shirt, Gucci slides and Chanel earrings — on repeat!

The couture show where you would most like to sit front row?

EWC: Does it get any better than Chanel?

Chanel’s runway shows are something else.

Shoes you covet?

EWC: There are three shoes I cannot live without: gold metallic Jimmy Choos, silver metallic Tom Ford pumps and Gucci slides. Take a look at my feet next time you see me, and I guarantee I’ll have one of these on.

Favorite hotel in the world?

EWC: There are so many amazing hotels I’ve been to, but the two that stick out are the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and the One&Only Palmilla.

Favorite restaurant in Dallas?

EWC: Mi Cocina is my standby. I’m a cheese-dip junkie.

What you’re reading?

EWC: The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion and Roar: How to Match Your Food and Fitness to Your Unique Female Physiology for Optimum Performance, Great Health, and a Strong Lean Body for Life (well that was a mouthful) by Stacie T. Sims and Selene Yeager. I’m in two book clubs that meet monthly, so keeping up with all the reading can be tough.

What you collect?

EWC: Handbags, for sure. I ask for a new handbag every holiday. I think my husband is starting to see the trend.

Your perfect day?

EWC: Waking up late, coffee in bed, and going for a long run. Hanging out with my husband and friends, drinking wine and cooking dinner would round it out.

EWC: Secret skill?

I love running. People that don’t know me well are shocked because I’m such a girly girl, but my friends know that running is a huge priority in my life. I have run three marathons and countless half marathons.

Charities you’re involved in?

EWC: I love being part of the community and being able to make an impact. I spent 10 years working in corporate retail at the national level, and now that I own a business at the local level in Highland Park, we are really able to integrate into the community, with so many organizations to give back to. Personally, I spend a lot of my philanthropic effort with the Junior League of Dallas.

What inspires you?

EWC: My friends and family, clients and the incredible Elizabeth W team. It really does take a village and I feel so blessed to have the most incredible team.

What you’re bingeing on Netflix?

EWC: I just finished Love is Blind. I could not stop.

For more information on the Elizabeth W boutique, check out the Highland Park store’s full website.