A Local Women-Only Fitness Studio Expands and Brings On New Instructors — Including a Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

If you’ve been looking for fitness guru Taylor Welch, you know exactly where to find her. She’s been inseparable from her boutique fitness studio eve. since its 2022 launch. Welch has worn the hats of receptionist, instructor, meditation leader, programmer, content producer, and even janitor since eve.’s inception.

The personal trainer has pleasantly cycled through the fulfilling, but expansive tasks of boutique fitness studio owner and instructor up to three times a day. Soon, she’ll have help.

Eve. is going full-time starting in November. The women-only fitness studio has onboarded five new instructors, including CycleBar alumna Tori Zook, member-turned-instructor Amelia Mercer, and former Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader Kally Bethea.

Currently, eve. has three instructors, including Welch. The additional five instructors will expand the schedule to nearly double its current offerings. It’s eve.’s biggest expansion yet.

The Evolution of eve.

“I had no idea that the vision would grow this big,” Welch says. She’s backed by over a decade of expertise in the health and wellness industry as a model, personal trainer, and health coach.

“Going through all the walks of life of that, I found it’s just so simple,” says Welch. “Intuitive eating and living and lifestyle stemmed from dumbing it all down and getting back to basics, and not overthinking it — just moving in a way that feels natural.”

She’s chiseled Eve to empower women to reach their full potential through well-being. Welch reimagines fitness through a feminine lens. The eve. standard upholds intuitive living through mind, body, and spiritual alignment. It’s celebrated through the community.

“At Eve. there’s no pedestal,” Zook (also a member-turned-instructor) says. “The instructor is there, but they are doing that workout with you. They and all the girls in the room are your biggest supporters. You walk into that space and just feel that female empowerment, which I never realized I needed or desired.”

Welch has connected with over 4,300 women through the studio. She knows the majority by name. It is part of eve.’s women-supporting-women ethos.

“It’s so important that not one woman is missed,” Welch says.

The Aesthetic and Method

Aesthetically, eve. is minimal. The studio’s black-and-white design evokes a calming opulence when you enter. Smiling client experience associates greet classgoers in the lobby. Lavender and eucalyptus fill the air. A fun but soothing playlist chips away first class jitters. The inviting space gets moodier as you walk through the lounge, preparing you to step into the all-black studio.

The eve. method is feminine-body focused. It works with your body, not against it.

“Eve. is still geared towards giving you that same rush that you would have in the gym, like lifting these weights and getting that strong feeling, but on a more feminine scale,” Welch says.

Eve. Black, the studio’s signature workout, is hormone balancing through intentional movement that builds strong, lean muscles. The 50-minute workout includes upbeat and poppy cardio bursts, mat toning, sculpted toning, and a final cardio burst. Sleek eve. branded ankle weights, three- and five-pound dumbbells, an eight-pound toning ball, a mat, and a bench are utilized during the full-body workout. It ends with a cortisol-lowering meditation.

“It’s never going to be something that doesn’t seem attainable,” says Zook. “It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be a push, but you’re going to be able to get through it.”

The hormone-friendly workout infuses women with energy versus depletion. Women leave empowered by their strength, resilience, and peace of mind.

Eve.’s Memberships and New Schedule

All Access memberships include unlimited studio classes, eve.’s virtual studio, and access to recipes. A six-month All Access membership is $1,779, the best value. Drop-in classes are $34.

Eve.’s full schedule will launch on November 18. A handful of free community classes are available to book online now through early November.

“A lot of women are geared toward ‘getting ready to go to the gym,’ why don’t we just start there together,” Welch says. “Just come in. I have the most welcoming team in the world. I’m so big on the vulnerability factor, the kindness, and always pushing women supporting women in my studio.”