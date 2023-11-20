The Best Extravagant Gifts are beyond memorable.
Fashion / Shopping

Extravagant Gifts That They’ll Never Ever Forget — Epic Presents That Leave an Impression

From a Trip of a Lifetime to Their Own Private Chef and Much More

BY // 11.20.23
When you’re in search of a holiday gift that is a bit over-the-top, something truly special, sometimes only a truly mind-blowing gift will do. These extravagant gifts are always memorable, never forgotten and sure to leave an impression.

When only the best of the best will do, these are Top Extravagant Gifts of 2023:

The Trip Of A Lifetime On Norway’s Arctic Circle Express

Experiential gifts are in. What better gift is there than the gift of travel and time spent together? Norway travel site Up Norway is offering the ultimate 15-night journey through Northern Norway on its Arctic Circle Express. 

Your special someones will be traveling on a trio of Norway’s most spectacular railways. The Flåm Railway, an engineering marvel and Europe’s steepest rail line, descends some 2,828 feet to the fjord below. The Rauma Railway traverses a dramatic passage through the Romsdalen Valley. Then there’s the Ofotbanen Arctic Train which soars above the Arctic Circle for panoramic views of towering peaks and cascading waterfalls. 

Arctic Circle Express ― $4287 per person (the trip can be further customized from there).

PXG Personal Golf Club Fitting

Have you ever considered it might be your golf clubs that are holding your game back? PXG Dallas Fitting Masters may be able to help you hit longer drives, and cut strokes off  your handicap with its custom clubs. With more than one million possible customization options, PXG prides itself on providing the most personalized fitting experience. What golf nut wouldn’t love that?

PXG’s private fitting bays are outfitted with Trackman technology which allows their team to analyze the impact conditions of your swing. Then, once all the calculations are in, the perfect bag is filled with your own custom clubs at their Dallas showroom. 

Full bag sets with a personalized fitting range in cost between $1,695 and $3,799.

Alexander McQueen Party Ready Clutch

The knuckle clutch by Alexander McQueen is a statement bag that is a real knockout. Embroidered with clear crystals, it can be worn with its shoulder strap or clutched. The bag’s bold design includes an antique silver-finished (brass knuckle-style) handle adorned with Swarovski-encrusted rings.

Yes, this is no ordinary handbag.

The evening bag with its bejeweled knuckles even comes with a warning: “We recommend not taking the bag to public places, such as law courts and sports stadiums, where there may be security checks.”

Women’s Knuckle Clutch in Silver ― $ 4,890

Rimowa’s One Bottle Case

Stylish and durable luxury luggage maker Rimowa will have every necessity neatly stored. Consider this one a bit of James Bond for your bubbly. Or whatever beverage you might be traveling with. 

This luxury travel case is the ultimate piece for connoisseurs, made from anodized grooved aluminum. Inside Rimowa’s one-bottle case secures its cargo with foam cushions that wedge the bottleneck to keep it securely in place. It will keep any bottle insulated and cool for several hours.

Rimowa’s One Bottle Case ― $1825

Private Chefs At The Ready

A private chef company, founded by chef Brian Arruda, dubbed Executive Chefs at Home recently launched its services in Dallas and Fort Worth. In many ways, Arruda is a matchmaker who sets up an experienced private chefs with a family or an event.

Executive Chefs at Home has grown into an international recruiting network that finds, vets and places high-level chefs for everything from parties to temporary arrangements (like supplying the meals for your ski vacation, or at your summer home in the Hamptons) to full-time support. Private packages start at $500. 

Executive Chefs at Home E-gift cards can be purchased in amounts ranging from $50 to $5,000.

Gucci G-Timeless 29 mm Watch With Bee

The G-Timeless collection is just that. Perfectly timeless. The iconic bee continues to be a recognizable Gucci symbol. Fittingly, the golden sun brushed dial of this watch has a subtly embossed bee set under its sapphire glass with antireflective coating. 

Paired with a light pink lambskin strap, this extravagant gift is sure to become a cherished future heirloom.

G-Timeless Bee Watch With Pink Strap ― $1400

Valmont Limited Edition Winter Illumination Set

The ultimate luxury skincare routine from Valmont combines Triple DNA, liposomed RNA and glacier water along with natural plant extracts from Valmont’s Swiss alpine garden. 

This anti-aging discovery set includes Votre Visage ― the ultimate lifting cream; Serum Précieux Votre Visage ― instant lifting and pore-refining serum; Vos Yeux ― a 360-degree absolute youth eye contour; and Serum Majestueux Vos Yeux ― a high potency eye lifting serum. It’s indulgent Phyto skincare she’ll adore.

Precious Elixir Skin Set ― $950

Hermes Selle Trophee Blanket

Nothing wraps you in a warm hug quite like a Hermes blanket. This equestrian print is stunning with its graphic layers. It’s a designers dream. The printing technique behind it is the same one Hermes uses for its coveted silk scarves― screen printed utilizing 13 screens. 

It’s a blissful 100 percent double-side cashmere finished with blanket stitch. The heirloom piece comes in four colors and is shown here in indigo blue. 

Selle Trophee Blanket ― $5150

Relax On Cloud 19 At The Statler Hotel 

The Sereni-Tea In The Clouds experience serves up classic English Tea inside an igloo or cabana setting. It comes complete with tea service, tea sandwiches and tarts. Located on the 19th floor of Dallas’ Statler Hotel, the usual Waterproof rooftop bar transforms into “Winterproof” during the holiday season to make this experience possible.

Book a private sanctuary in the clouds for high tea or in the evening for a private cocktail hour for friends or family from November 22 through February 11. The six to eight seat cabanas range in price from $350 to $550, plus food and drinks. 

Two-hour reservations in a six-person snow globe start at $300.

Moncler Men’s Mussala Puffer Jacket

Ski season has arrived. The name Moncler comes from an abbreviation for the town of Monestier-de-Clermont in the French Alps, so this puffer jacket couldn’t be more perfect for ski or après ski moments. 

This stylish puffer comes in matte black with a stand up collar, elastic cuffs, waist flap pockets and Moncler’s signature leather logo patch. It is sure to make a statement on or off the slopes.

Mussala Puffer Jacket ― $2475

Other Extravagant Gifts

Vieilles Vignes Françaises 2012, $1,900.
 
Vieilles Vignes Françaises 2012
Champagne Bollinger
Buy
 
2.5" Lucky Crystal Blue Butterfly
Baccarat
Buy
 
Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long
Dyson
Buy
 
Black Pearls Scented Candle, 9.4"
Baobab Collection
Buy
 
2 Room Set with Era 100
Sonos
Buy
 
New Minaudiere Calfskin Clutch Bag
Saint Laurent
Buy
Storybook Pendant
 
Storybook Pendant
Milliard Diamond Concierege
Buy
 
Oval Diamond Engagement Ring
Diamonds Direct
Buy
 
Square Diamond Donut Bands
Matthew Trent
Buy

 

