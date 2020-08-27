Fabergé Taps its First Featured Designer — a Momentous Move For a Storied Jewelry House

Fabergé is celebrating a unique advancement in its quest to honor the DNA of the vaunted jewelry house with a new partnership with talented designer James Ganh. The London-based young creative of Chinese heritage has been named the firm’s inaugural featured designer. It is a momentous moment for Fabergé as this is the first time the brand has released a collection by a featured designer.

Selected sets from the utterly creative Fabergé x James Ganh capsule collection of high jewelry will debut in the Fabergé boutiques in Houston’s Galleria and in Harrod’s in London in September.

Fabergé x James Ganh rose-gold, diamond, amethyst, pink-ruby, tourmaline and rose-quartz earrings.

It is a stylish coup for Houston to be one of the first cities to debut the dazzling collection that was introduced to media via a virtual presentation from London, hosted by the charming Josina von-dem Bussche-Kessell, Fabergé global sales director.

As she noted in her presentation, Peter Carl Fabergé, goldsmith to the Russian Imperial court and creator of the house’s iconic eggs, introduced the concept of “workmasters” in 1882. They were independent craftsmen who were given the freedom to develop their own characteristic style, with each of their finished pieces approved by Peter Carl, or one of his deputies, to ensure it met Fabergé’s exacting standards.

Fast forward to 2020, the house of Fabergé is continuing the tradition of supporting young talent with introduction of Ganh’s collection that is noted not only for its brilliant use of gemstones but also for the three-dimensional, incredibly versatile creations. Keys to his work are the “highly transferable secrets and surprises and the adaptability of the pieces,” Bussche-Kessell says, the “surprises” a subtle reference to the treasures famously hidden inside the house’s Imperial Easter eggs.

“The romantic and loving surprises of Fabergé creations spoke to my heart and inspired my work, and this is evident throughout the new capsule collection,” Ganh says.

BUY ART NOW Swipe





































Next

The young talent considers himself a “jewel engineer,” who according to Bussche-Kessell, “is very serious about technical style.” Thus, the creations can be worn in one form then taken apart and joined to other pieces to be worn in different ways.

Consider, for example, the charming emerald and tsavorite butterfly brooch which attaches as a statement drop to a complimenting diamond and emerald necklace and the cushion cut Tanzanite and diamond ring that as a brooch becomes surrounded by multi-colored gemstones and then transforms into a drop on a necklace embellished with diamonds and additional colored stones. Ganh’s genius includes earrings that can be attached as statement drops on co-ordinating necklaces, brooches that become bracelets, and pendants that become rings.

Fabergé x James Ganh Yellow, White and Rose Gold Cushion Cut Tanzanite and Mutlicoloured Gemstone Transformable Necklace, Ring and Brooch

Ganh, himself passionate about color, has created pieces in brilliantly-colored gemstones, an homage to Peter Carl Fabergé’s infatuation with color. The capsule collection includes blue, pink and yellow sapphires, emeralds, rubies, tanzanites, aquamarines, diamonds, amethysts and tourmalines, to name just a few.

The infatuation with colored gemstones embraces Fabergé’s contemporary credo, “A Life in Colour.”

Prices per set range from $74,100 to $1,150,500, while individual pieces range from $33,150 to $317,460.