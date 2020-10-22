The Top 5 Jewelry Trends for Fall — Your Guide to the Special Pieces at Ylang 23 That Show Them Off

Firework Hoop Diamond Earrings - you don't need them, you want them.

Founded by Joanne and Charles Teichman, today Ylang 23 is guided by the creative merchandising of their daughter Alysa. The landmark Dallas jewelry store always remains current and has stood on the cusp of worldwide trends for 35-plus years. The iconic spot in Plaza at Preston Center is always awash with of-the-moment finds.

Always one step ahead of the trend, Ylang 23 is showing the direction jewelry is headed and opening the vault to display some of its most desired pieces. Whatever trend has caught your eye this season, chances are you’ll find the ideal jewel to match your mood at Ylang 23.

Here are the top five jewelry trends for fall, as stated by Ylang 23’s owners and buyers:

Color is trending in jewelry this fall.

Color

From the seductive iridescence of fiery opals to Mandarin hued garnets, splashes of color are making a statement. Designer Irene Neuwirth takes on the trend with her One-of-a-Kind Double Pink Tourmaline Heart Earring suspended from a blue sapphire pavé stick. Wear it as a single or pick another for an edgy mismatch.

Jacquie Aiche crafted a vibrant Opal Inlay Pendant Necklace that will become one of your favorite staples. This kite shaped pendant showcases a mosaic of beautiful opals, with a stunning moonstone center surrounded by bright white diamonds.

Another necklace from the Jacquie Aiche Beaded Collection is a versatile strand incorporating luscious color and texture. This beaded beauty parades aquamarine and turquoise stones, accented with yellow gold bead patterns throughout.

The gold link bracelet will be a wardrobe staple.

Gold

The warmer, more dramatic tones of yellow and rose gold are shining examples of this season’s palette. Nothing pops on olive, brown and navy tones like glimmering gold.

Foundrae’s oversized 18-karat Mixed Clip Bracelet will be a wardrobe staple for many years to come. Alternating between round and elongated links, it can be worn with or without a medallion. The seamless center annex link, which camouflages into the body of the chain, opens and closes, allowing for any charm or medallion to be added. This allows you to transform this special piece daily.

Need a little gold luck? Jennifer Meyer’s Good Luck Charm has you covered. This necklace covers all the bases. Diamonds in the eye and horseshoe, the heart, Ohm symbol, elephant (trunk up of course), lucky number 13, and four-leaf clover. The 18k gold pendant hangs from a beaded 20-inch chain.

Diamond Dipped Letter Locks are a luxe personal statement.

Personalized

This trend belongs to you and only you. Initials of your loved ones (or yourself!) are a fun way to set your jewelry apart from the rest.

Cathy Waterman’s nostalgic Double Milgrain Charm comes in 22-karat gold. Each oval charm is handmade with milgrain edges and surely will be handed down for generations. Celebrate the members of your family with beautiful initials.

Another way to work in the personalized trend is with a Diamond Dipped Letter Lock by Marla Aaron. Paying homage to the Bauhaus and the androgyny of that era, Marla invented her own typeface for the Letter Lock. They look as if they fell in a pile of diamonds. Each letter has a different stoned edge featured on both sides of the lock.

Splurge-worthy items like the Grass Raining Drop Earrings.

Splurges

This is the item that you don’t need to explain ― it just spoke to you, and you had to have it. Perhaps it’s time for a little splurge.

Ileana Makri’s Grass Collection is a celebration of nature, and her Grass Raining Drop Earrings are the ultimate chandelier statement. This pair features yellow gold ‘blades of grass’ hung in a four row, tiered design, crafted in 18-karat polished yellow gold and finished with butterfly backs.

Suzanne Kalan’s Large Diamond Fireworks Hoop Earrings definitely fall into the splurge category. These statement hoops have brilliant sparkle and presence, featuring 0.61 carats of round white diamonds and 2.50 carats of baguette diamonds. These bold hoops showcase a playful, yet dramatic fireworks display.

Trendy talisman’s like the Evil Eye pendant.

Talismans

Adding a healing or spiritual touch, these pieces have different meaning to each wearer. Some are worn to provide protection, while others inject a calming attitude.

The Marlo Laz Large Garnet and Blue Enameled Porte Bonheur Coin is one such talisman. French for lucky charm, the Porte Bonheur serves as a precious symbol of protection and good fortune. The coin is centered with a garnet and a halo of diamond pavé that accents the navy blue enamel Porte Bonheur.

The small Blue Evil Eye Necklace fashioned by Lito Fine Jewelry is another fine example of the trend. This bold layering pendant showcases a triangle enamel evil eye necklace with rays of pavé diamonds. Finished with a lobster clasp. The back of each eye is engraved with the phrase “tu es partout” which means “you are everywhere.”

No matter what jewelry trend speaks to you this fall, you’ll find plenty of inspiration at Ylang 23.

For more on Ylang 23’s wonders, check out its full website — and scroll through the photo gallery below for a closer look at the special pieces that showcase the season’s new trends.