Fort Worth’s 10 Best Men’s Stores — From Chieffalo to Johnnie-O to Squire Shop and Much More

With Father’s Day fast approaching ― it’s this Sunday, June 19 ― it’s a good time to get to know Fort Worth’s Best Men’s Stores. Not that there is a bad time. Whether you are a dad or just a dude who likes to look polished, it’s important to have a flexible wardrobe, one that can take you from the board room to the lake house — and every stop in between.

As ZZ Top says, “Cause every girl crazy ’bout a sharp-dressed man.”

Fashionable gents have many tried and true Fort Worth options to keep them up to date and looking sharp. There are also a few, high-octane new Fort Worth men’s stores you should know. If you are a longtime local, many of these shops should be familiar. If you are newer to town, this list can serve as an entree to the best in Fort Worth’s men’s fashion.

These are the 10 Men’s Stores in Fort Worth you should know:

Chieffalo americana Store is filled with vintage must-haves.

Chieffalo americana Store

When Roger Chieffalo’s hobby of buying and refurbishing historic cowboy hats and other apparel exploded, he decided to open a showroom in 2020. Now the store he and his wife Jackie run, Chieffalo americana Store, is a must for anyone in the market for stylish vintage men’s fashions from belt buckles and wild rags to vintage boots, jackets, cufflinks and especially that one-of-a-kind topper known as the cowboy fedora.

4698 Camp Bowie

John L. Ashe has been serving Fort Worth’s fashionable gents for more than 100 years.

John L. Ashe

The menswear mecca celebrated 100 years in Fort Worth in 2020. It first opened in downtown and now can be found along the bricks of Camp Bowie. Styles and makers may have changed over the years, but John L. Ashe’s dedication to serving its customers has not. With top lines like Peter Millar and Robert Talbott, its also the place for your custom suits, sportscoats and tuxedos. Plus all the accessories to make a statement.

4624 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Johnnie-O serves up West Coast preppy like no one else.

Johnnie-O

If you are not already familiar with Johnnie-O, you might live to regret introducing your man to this chic menswear designer. Chances are he’ll soon become a regular. With Johnnie-O clothes carried in many fashionable menswear stores across the country, its Fort Worth storefront was one of its first stand-alone shops.

You’ll find it in Westbend. The Johnie-O look is all about high-quality, West Coast preppy style.

1621 River Run

John Ripps has held court in the menswear section for 25 years at M. L. Leddy’s.

M. L. Leddy’s

You don’t have to be an oil man or a rancher to shop at M. L. Leddy’s, but you’re bound to run into a few when there. With a century under its belt, the legendary custom boot and saddle maker has added swank menswear and accessory lines to its offerings.

You can create your own custom-tailored Western wardrobe here. Leddy’s menswear consultants are master tailors, available for everything from shirts to slacks, suits and sports coats.

2455 N. Main Street

Mizzen and Main adds performance stretch to tailored fit clothing.

Mizzen + Main

Combining lightweight, breathable and wrinkle-resistant fabric with a tailored fit, Mizzen+Main added function to fashion when it debuted in 2012. The stylish brand even offers a few adult refreshments at its Clearfork store, while you shop.

Mizzen + Main redefined the workplace wardrobe with clothes that feel like athletic wear and look like custom tailored fits. Its clothes quickly became much sought after. Especially in Texas with its brutal summers. By combining performance fabrics with modern silhouettes, Mizzen+Main creates clothes that are designed to look great and feel even better.

5231 Monahans Drive

Rye 51 and Q Clothiers poster-boy Troy Aikman looking effortless in our Luxe supima cotton tee and Voyager pants.

Rye 51 and Q Clothier

Casual luxury menswear brand Rye 51 is designed for the man on the move. Including Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, who is a major fan. It is part of a dual-brand. Q Clothier, its more formal sibling, offers custom everything from jeans to sports coats.

This ever-evolving line is what’s called “small batch,” which allows Rye to sustain relationships with fabric mills and workshops around the globe. Located right next door, Q Clothier is can be your personal clothing concierge. Expect high-end suede jackets alongside Southern staples like seersucker.

5167 Monahans Drive

The Squire Shop is a not-so-hidden gem in Fort Worth.

The Squire Shop

Founded by Steve Humble in 1994, The Squire Shop, is a not-so-hidden gem in Fort Worth. Squire Shop carries a little of everything. From formal suiting to Southern Tide, locally produced Fort Clothing Company, and Smathers and Branson needlepoint accessories.

TCU students and local celebrities have turned to The Squire Shop for decades. Where else can you watch the game and enjoy a cold beverage with the guys while you shop?

4516 Hartwood Drive

Tommy Bahama – Nothing says summer quite like a breezy linen shirt.

Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama has sailed itself to the helm of island lifestyle. This popular maker of luxury clothing and accessories does everything from swim trunks to linen shirts and shorts. With stylish prints ranging from palm fronds to plaids, Tommy Bahama is the quintessence of living on island time.

Just look for the marlin logo to see how the cool kids have learned to master weekend casual with adult styling.

5265 Monahans Avenue

UNTUCKit makes everyday casual Friday.

UNTUCKit

With stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, UNTUCKit attempts to give men a seamless way to look sharp and feel casual by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. Created by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres in 2011, the brand has since expanded to offer polos, tees, Henleys, pants, sweaters, jackets and sport coats.

With a shorter length, UNTUCKit’s shirts allow you to achieve that casual untucked look without seeming sloppy.

5264 Monahans Avenue