Hatters and hat shapers can create a cowboy hat to complete your look. (Courtesy Best Hat Store)

Jobes Hats can create the perfect cowboy hat for you. (Courtesy)

Fincher's White Front in the Stockyards oozes Western flair. (Courtesy)

Best Hat Store has plenty of felt selections in the cold weather and lots of straw hats for warmer seasons. (Courtesy)

Peters Brothers Hats has been in the city for more than a century. (Courtesy)

By design, the entire experience at Flea Style, which operates North Texas locations in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Prosper, feels like a party. Each hat bar reservation includes a Ranch Water, and groups are welcome. (Photo courtesy of Flea Style)

The Fort Worth Tecovas showroom is stocked with apparel.

Fashion / Shopping

Fort Worth’s 7 Best Cowboy Hat Stores — From Iconic Stockyards Spots to A New Experiential Hat Bar

Custom Creations to Complete Your Rodeo Look

BY // 01.28.25
Hatters and hat shapers can create a cowboy hat to complete your look. (Courtesy Best Hat Store)

Jobes Hats can create the perfect cowboy hat for you. (Courtesy)

Fincher's White Front in the Stockyards oozes Western flair. (Courtesy)

Best Hat Store has plenty of felt selections in the cold weather and lots of straw hats for warmer seasons. (Courtesy)

Peters Brothers Hats has been in the city for more than a century. (Courtesy)

By design, the entire experience at Flea Style, which operates North Texas locations in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Prosper, feels like a party. Each hat bar reservation includes a Ranch Water, and groups are welcome. (Photo courtesy of Flea Style)

The Fort Worth Tecovas showroom is stocked with apparel.

It’s rodeo season in Fort Worth, and the entire city is dripping in Western wear. Cowboy boots, pearl snaps, and belt buckles are all part of the getup, but cowboy hats add a touch of personality, as they can be shaped and customized to fit each owner’s style. Finish it off with a hat band, personal brand, feather, or hat charm, and you’ve got a custom cowboy hat that’s all yours. Below are our favorite cowboy hat stores in Fort Worth to complete your rodeo look.

Best Hat Store

2739 North Main Street

Founded in 1996 in the Stockyards, the Best Hat Store has an inventory of 5,000 hats, with more than 100 felt styles. They exclusively sell hats from the American Hat Company, which is regarded as the best cowboy hat available. Shop from endless styles of straw and felt hats and have an on-site hat shaper shape yours just how you’d like.

Peters Brothers Hats

909 Houston Street

Family-owned and operated for more than 110 years, Peters Brothers Hats started in 1911 as a shoeshine shop in downtown Fort Worth. In 1933, the store moved to its current location and expanded into a full hat shop. Today, the store is run by the fifth generation of Peters family members and sells straw and felt varieties in Western styles, plus dress hats, bucket hats, and flat caps, all made from a mix of beaver, rabbit, and hare fur. Pro tip: the Shady Oak style is still a top seller today, made famous by Amon Carter Sr., the publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, as he often gifted it to visiting celebs and dignitaries.

Fincher’s White Front in the Stockyards oozes Western flair. (Courtesy)

Fincher’s White Front

115 East Exchange Avenue

A full-fledged Western store, Fincher’s sells everything from Western tops and dresses to cowboy souvenirs, boots, jeans, and of course, cowboy hats. Straw and felt options are available, and you can get them shaped on-site. There are also hat bands available to add a bit of flair, and colorful felt options like teal and cobalt blue cowboy hats.

Jobes Hats

4200 South Freeway, Suite 1043

Master hatter Jobe Sanchez has been shaping hats for more than 20 years, working with rodeo stars and creating his own hat shapes at Jobes Hats. After choosing your hat shape, you can pick out your own hat accessories — patches, feathers, and even hat brands — to completely customize your lid. A variety of hat brands are available, including Charlie One Horse, American Hat Company, Stetson, and Rodeo King.

M L Leddy’s is more than just custom boots, their swank collection includes tailored suits, women’s styles, leather goods and cowboy hats. (Courtesy)

M.L. Leddy’s

2455 North Main Street

Known as a custom bootmaker in the Stockyards, M.L. Leddy’s has been a Fort Worth staple since 1941. With fourth-generation family members working in the business today, products include not only boots, but hand-tooled saddles, men’s and women’s fashion, belt buckles, and cowboy hats. Find a straw or felt hat of your choice, and a hat shaper here can crease and shape it to your liking. Leddy’s also sells lots of hat bands to complete the look.

Flea Style

128 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 580

New to Mule Alley, this Dallas-founded vintage market offers an experiential hat bar if you’re looking to make an afternoon out of it. The hat bar offers a diverse selection of vintage, handmade, and one-of-a-kind accessories for cowboy hats, including “scarves, pins, bling, playing cards, vintage matchbooks, feathers, dried florals, and more!” Each guest also enjoys a complimentary Ranch Water from Lone River.

The Fort Worth Tecovas showroom is stocked with apparel.

Tecovas

2341 N. Main Street 

In the Stockyards, Tecovas sells cowboy hats for men and women and also offers hat burning and branding in-store, plus brim shaping, cleaning, and cutting — all complimentary when you purchase your hat there. You can also add on ribbons and a feather, which is a small fee. Tecovas also offers customers a free drink while they shop as part of their experience, creating an inviting experience for millinophiles.

