California-Based Luxury Menswear Brand Shinobi Kicks Into The Shops at Clearfork

Shinobi Superior Menswear is now open at Clearfork. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

Shinobi Menswear is the only place in America that offers these exclusive, handmade leather and “one-of-kind design” sneakers from Japan.

A new luxury men’s clothing collection, Shinobi Superior Menswear, recently opened at Fort Worth’s The Shops at Clearfork. Founded during the pandemic at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California, the menswear brand imports stylish, Japanese quality goods with a focus on footwear. Shinobi refers to the most stealthy Japanese samurai warrior ― the ninja.

Shoe styles range from the coolest sneakers you’ve ever seen to casual workday or weekend attire. Every item in-store reflects the company’s aesthetic of superior materials and quality craftsmanship.

Shinobi’s sneakers are handmade from Japanese leather in Fuchu, Hiroshima, Japan. Imported from shoe company Spingle (pronounced Spinguru in Japanese), the captivating shoes have a distinct rubberized sole engineered for comfort. Spingle shoes first appeared on runways in Paris and Milan back in 2004 and spread like wildfire across Europe, before gaining its footing among fashionable Japanese men. Other shoe makers include KOIO.

The store also features a collection of leather goods, like duffels, briefcases and backpacks, all handmade in Japan. Accessories are sourced from brands worldwide, like the handmade authentic wrist wear and armbands made in Amsterdam. The metal cuffs are inlaid with colorful leathers and braided rope, and come in either three braid with a shackle clasp or a more substantial George’s rope style with nautical clasp.

Shinobi carries handcrafted shoes and accessories for men. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

Shinobi stocks comfortable, functional and versatile elements to keep you looking polished. The jeans and chino shorts have softness and comfort built into the flexible fabrics. In fact, many of the fabrics have four-way stretch, designed to keep you on the move from the gym to the office or airport.

You’ll find casual and comfortable tees, jackets, and collared short sleeves at Shinobi as well. The company’s cotton pique knit shirt is designed to look like a dress shirt with its button-up detailing, but feel like a T-shirt. And their polo is a micro modal jersey knit with button-less detailing ― silky, smooth and breathable.

With its second showroom, Shinobi makes shopping pour homme even more enjoyable.