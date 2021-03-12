Shinobi Menswear is the ONLY place in America that offers these exclusive, handmade leather and “one-of-kind design” sneakers from Japan
Shinobi Superior Menswear now open at Clearfork photo The Shops at Clearfork.
Shinobi focuses on comfort and technology
Shinobi carries handcrafted shoes and accessories
01
04

Shinobi Menswear is the only place in America that offers these exclusive, handmade leather and “one-of-kind design” sneakers from Japan.

02
04

Shinobi Superior Menswear is now open at Clearfork. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

03
04

Shinobi focuses on comfort and technology. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

04
04

Shinobi carries handcrafted shoes and accessories. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

Shinobi Menswear is the ONLY place in America that offers these exclusive, handmade leather and “one-of-kind design” sneakers from Japan
Shinobi Superior Menswear now open at Clearfork photo The Shops at Clearfork.
Shinobi focuses on comfort and technology
Shinobi carries handcrafted shoes and accessories
Fashion / Shopping

California-Based Luxury Menswear Brand Shinobi Kicks Into The Shops at Clearfork

Now You Can Dress Like the Ninja You Are

BY // 03.12.21
Shinobi Menswear is the only place in America that offers these exclusive, handmade leather and “one-of-kind design” sneakers from Japan.
Shinobi Superior Menswear is now open at Clearfork. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).
Shinobi focuses on comfort and technology. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).
Shinobi carries handcrafted shoes and accessories. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).
1
4

Shinobi Menswear is the only place in America that offers these exclusive, handmade leather and “one-of-kind design” sneakers from Japan.

2
4

Shinobi Superior Menswear is now open at Clearfork. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

3
4

Shinobi focuses on comfort and technology. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

4
4

Shinobi carries handcrafted shoes and accessories. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

A new luxury men’s clothing collection, Shinobi Superior Menswear, recently opened at Fort Worth’s The Shops at Clearfork. Founded during the pandemic at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California, the menswear brand imports stylish, Japanese quality goods with a focus on footwear. Shinobi refers to the most stealthy Japanese samurai warrior ― the ninja.

Shoe styles range from the coolest sneakers you’ve ever seen to casual workday or weekend attire. Every item in-store reflects the company’s aesthetic of superior materials and quality craftsmanship.

Shinobi’s sneakers are handmade from Japanese leather in Fuchu, Hiroshima, Japan. Imported from shoe company Spingle (pronounced Spinguru in Japanese), the captivating shoes have a distinct rubberized sole engineered for comfort. Spingle shoes first appeared on runways in Paris and Milan back in 2004 and spread like wildfire across Europe, before gaining its footing among fashionable Japanese men. Other shoe makers include KOIO.

The store also features a collection of leather goods, like duffels, briefcases and backpacks, all handmade in Japan. Accessories are sourced from brands worldwide, like the handmade authentic wrist wear and armbands made in Amsterdam. The metal cuffs are inlaid with colorful leathers and braided rope, and come in either three braid with a shackle clasp or a more substantial George’s rope style with nautical clasp.

Shinobi carries handcrafted shoes and accessories for men. (Photo by The Shops at Clearfork).

 

 

Shinobi stocks comfortable, functional and versatile elements to keep you looking polished. The jeans and chino shorts have softness and comfort built into the flexible fabrics. In fact, many of the fabrics have four-way stretch, designed to keep you on the move from the gym to the office or airport.

You’ll find casual and comfortable tees, jackets, and collared short sleeves at Shinobi as well. The company’s cotton pique knit shirt is designed to look like a dress shirt with its button-up detailing, but feel like a T-shirt. And their polo is a micro modal jersey knit with button-less detailing ― silky, smooth and breathable.

With its second showroom, Shinobi makes shopping pour homme even more enjoyable.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
The Huntingdon Condo
FOR SALE

2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2924 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$6,795,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
2209 Arabelle Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2209 Arabelle Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
2209 Arabelle Street
11 West Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

11 West Lane
Houston, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
11 West Lane
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point Village, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
755 Marchmont Drive
2212 Devonshire Street
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2212 Devonshire Street
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2212 Devonshire Street
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X