IOTA is currently filled with Fort Worth Rodeo season must-haves. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Owner Carolyn Young says she has a tough time parting with some special items like this one-of-a-kind embroidered blanket coat. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Freshly painted signage shines a light on a once under the radar vintage clothing store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Fashion finder and style maven Carolyn Young just keeps moving forward. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Fashion / Shopping

This New Fort Worth Vintage Clothing Store Takes a Modern Approach to Upcycling

IOTA Gears Up for Rodeo Season (and Valentine's Day) on Camp Bowie

BY // 01.13.24
IOTA is currently filled with Fort Worth Rodeo season must-haves. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Owner Carolyn Young says she has a tough time parting with some special items like this one-of-a-kind embroidered blanket coat. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Freshly painted signage shines a light on a once under the radar vintage clothing store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Fashion finder and style maven Carolyn Young just keeps moving forward. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
IOTA is currently filled with Fort Worth Rodeo season must-haves. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Owner Carolyn Young says she has a tough time parting with some special items like this one-of-a-kind embroidered blanket coat. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Freshly painted signage shines a light on a once under the radar vintage clothing store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Fashion finder and style maven Carolyn Young just keeps moving forward. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Carolyn Young quietly opened her modern vintage clothing store IOTA a year ago, just after her 60th birthday, with only a small sign in the window. So, many passers-by (myself included) didn’t even notice the funky new store had set up shop in the old Bob’s Locksmith space.

IOTA is located at 4914 Camp Bowie, next door to Olivella’s Pizza (what once was Studio 74 Vintage, before it moved further down the street and next door to Zeke’s Fish and Chips).

Now that signage is officially on the building ― painted by Young’s neighbor and artist Jimmy Joe Jenkins of House of Neville ― the neighborhood is taking notice.

Carolyn Young quietly opened her modern vintage clothing store IOTA a year ago. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Meet Carolyn Young — Owner of IOTA

Young is a firecracker with long red hair to match. She tells PaperCity that she scours estate sales and thrift stores collecting the coolest items. She even has a few stylish sources that clean their closets with her in mind ― selling her their one-of-a-kind, designer, even hand-painted clothing. You never know what you’ll find in IOTA’s snug showroom.

“It took me a year to get ready,” Young says. “I’m just so excited, the ball is rolling now.”

Her vintage clothing business started two years ago in an antique mall in Glen Rose before friends encouraged her to take the space next door to Studio 74. It’s been a tough few years, but Young says she feels so blessed. Over the past year and three months, she’s lost some significant family members.

“The Lord told me to go forward. So, that’s what I’ve been doing, moving forward,” she says.

What’s In Store?

Young is currently filling up her Camp Bowie showroom for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo season. Think, a turquoise leather jacket with fringe, boots with history, Western motif coats… Everything you’ll need to outfit yourself for the city’s annual ritual.

“I have two storage warehouses filled with clothing and accessories, including vintage belts, scarves, and jewelry,” Young says about her process. “I find it. I get it. I take it home and wash it or dry clean it. Then we repair any small holes and replace buttons before it goes on the racks.”

Following the rodeo, IOTA will have a little black dress sale, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Young follows trends as well ― what she calls “modern vintage.” And, spoiler alert, she says shoulder pads aren’t over yet, and she’s got plenty in stock. IOTA is geared towards a “West Side audience.”

Young will even be adding more home décor items to the mix in the coming months. A ’70s-era ceramic cheetah could be seen lounging on its crossed paws nearby.

And, since her theme is moving forward, Young just opened a second shop at 2804 Race Street inside The Green Thistle Emporium and Vintage Treasures. It’s filled with more men’s wear, casual wear, and plenty of vintage jeans. This is what she calls a more “East Side” style.

So, whether you’re a West Sider shopping along the bricks, or an East Sider searching for style along Race Street, you can find some of the best vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods in Fort Worth at IOTA.

