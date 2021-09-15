Texas Design Week Dallas
Journe watch
News_FFC_Blue_face_dos_Desktop 2
joaillerie-collection2_1_0 2
101_002_rectangle
01
04

F.P. Journe, founded in 1999, produces no more than 900 watches a year and has a growing international base of collectors.

02
04

F.P. Journe's stunning FCC Blue Face prototype will be on the charitable auction bock in Geneva in November.

03
04

Diamonds are a man's best friend in the F.P. Journe watch from the joaillerie collection.

04
04

All F.P. Journe watches are handmade in Geneva, Switzerland, with mechanisms made in rose gold.

Journe watch
News_FFC_Blue_face_dos_Desktop 2
joaillerie-collection2_1_0 2
101_002_rectangle
Fashion / Style

Rarer Than Rolexes — Truly Discerning Watch Collectors Jump Into the More Secretive World of F.P. Journe

A Watchmaking Legend

BY // 09.15.21
F.P. Journe, founded in 1999, produces no more than 900 watches a year and has a growing international base of collectors.
F.P. Journe's stunning FCC Blue Face prototype will be on the charitable auction bock in Geneva in November.
Diamonds are a man's best friend in the F.P. Journe watch from the joaillerie collection.
All F.P. Journe watches are handmade in Geneva, Switzerland, with mechanisms made in rose gold.
1
4

F.P. Journe, founded in 1999, produces no more than 900 watches a year and has a growing international base of collectors.

2
4

F.P. Journe's stunning FCC Blue Face prototype will be on the charitable auction bock in Geneva in November.

3
4

Diamonds are a man's best friend in the F.P. Journe watch from the joaillerie collection.

4
4

All F.P. Journe watches are handmade in Geneva, Switzerland, with mechanisms made in rose gold.

Lest you are one of the elite members of the fraternity of haute horology, you undoubtedly failed to notice the small coterie of gents discreetly strolling into a private room at The Annie Café in Houston on a recent night and a different clutch on the following evening maneuvering through Fig & Olive to a private space. The men were the guests of internationally renowned watchmaker F.P. Journe, whose coveted timepieces range from $13,400 to approximately $962,000.

It is a rarified world in which keeping the hours of the day and days of the month plays secondary to a fascination with the underlying mechanisms and appreciation of the esthetics. It is a brotherhood of financial titans.

“Obviously, you come for the watch but you stay for the people and you stay for what everyone has to offer,” F.P. Journe sales advisor Julian Duque says. “We love to connect our collectors and that was the point of the dinners.”

Duque had flown in from Los Angeles where he serves as sales advisor in the F.P. Journe boutique, one of only three in the country, the others in New York and Miami.

As the Robb Report noted last year, “When master watchmaker François-Paul Journe created his Chronomètre à Résonance timepiece 20 years ago, it was the first wristwatch to ever achieve the phenomenon of natural chronometric resonance through dual movements that synchronize themselves for greater accuracy.”

101_002_rectangle
All F.P. Journe watches are handmade in Geneva, Switzerland, with mechanisms made in rose gold.

Watch collectors and engineers are undoubtedly familiar with what to the uninitiated could be something of a foreign  language — chromatic resonance, constant force mechanics, escapement, complications (any function beyond keeping time), etc. But these are elements that make F.P. Journe watches some of the most sought-after in the world.

River Oaks District

Swipe
DISCOVER
FASHION
TIMELESS
INDIVIDUALITY
SPORTY-CHIC
ICONIC
STYLISH
DUALITY
ELEGANCE
GRACE
SOPHISTICATED
NONCHALANCE
MOVEMENT
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept

The firm produces no more than 900 watches a year, all hand made in Geneva, all movements made in rose gold. If you order one today, it will be 2023 to 2024 before the mechanical timepiece is in your hands. For certain models, the wait time could last into 2028.

Putting that in perspective, Duque notes that Rolex produces from 1 to 1.5 million watches a year while the even more prestigious Patek Philippe brings 70,000 to market. In other words, he says, Rolex produces more watches in one week than F.P. Journe has produced in the firm’s 22-year history.

During Journe’s two decades-plus, the master watchmaker has created 28 different models, entirely different watches with different movements. In the world of timepieces, 64-year-old Journe is considered a genius.

“If you appreciate watches, you need to know who this guy is,” Duque says. “He is incredible. He’s one of the greatest living minds that creates incredible watches, incredible pieces.”

In fact, Journe, who has many awards and honors under his belt, is the only watchmaker ever to three times earn the highly-coveted Aiguille d’Or grand prize from the Fondation du Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

The growing number of global collectors and demand is evidenced by the secondary market in which prices are more than double the retail cost while auctions are “hammering down in the millions.” For example, at the Phillips Watch Auction XI in Geneva in May 2020, two of Journe’s Tourbillon Souverain watches fetched a total of close to $2.6 million.

Journe’s latest creation is the stunning FFC Blue developed as a prototype for the biennial Only Watch 2021 charitable auction in Geneva on November 6. The time is marked by a blue hand with mobile fingers that appear or disappear instantaneously, indicating the hours by their position. The minutes are driven by a rotating disk located at 12 o’clock.

At the 2019 auction, Journe’s Astronomic with 18 complications commanded more than $1.2 million. The sky is the limit this November.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Learn More About The Parklane

Featured Properties

Swipe
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Tower Residential Condo
FOR SALE

500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Fort Worth, TX

$519,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Edwards Ranch Riverhills
FOR SALE

3928 Bishops Flower Road
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
3928 Bishops Flower Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,290,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
109 Crossing Point
Northstar Crossing
FOR SALE

109 Crossing Point
Weatherford, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
109 Crossing Point
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
112 Ranch Hand
Jordan Ranch
FOR SALE

112 Ranch Hand
Aledo, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
112 Ranch Hand
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
2705 Museum Way
Cultural District
FOR SALE

2705 Museum Way
Fort Worth, TX

$875,750 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2705 Museum Way
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
McDavid Estates Ph V
FOR SALE

1580 Hunterglenn Drive
Aledo, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Zach Penn
This property is listed by: Zach Penn (479) 586-3417 Email Realtor
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
7800 Fairwest Court
Forest Glenn West
FOR SALE

7800 Fairwest Court
North Richland Hills, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
7800 Fairwest Court
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
5482 W Line Road
Stewart Henry
FOR SALE

5482 W Line Road
Whitesboro, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5482 W Line Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X