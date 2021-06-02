Big Changes at Fort Worth’s University Park Village — New Athleisure Store In, Banana Republic Out

The second FP Movement in the state of Texas is opening in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

While longtime retail anchor Banana Republic is out at Fort Worth’s University Park Village, something new is opening this week. Adding to the athleisure options, which include stores from Lululemon Athletica and Athleta, is a new offing from Free People, which also already has a regular store in the Village. Say hello to its spinoff, Free People Movement or FP Movement.

The new store is putting on the finishing touches, but could open as early as Wednesday and definitely by Thursday, June 3rd. It will be the second FP Movement store in Texas. The first opened in Austin’s The Domain mixed-use center two weeks ago, with a much larger and more comprehensive store.

I’m Real Tank in African violet is a stretchy cropped version with double one shoulder strap.

FP Movement is spreading fast, having grown to nine stores across the nation from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, and from Virginia to Texas, with plans to open four more locations in June alone. Until one pops up near them, curious fashion mavens can shop the full collection online.

The Free People Movement collection goes way beyond yoga pants and sports bras, although you’ll find many styles and colors of those. Meant to be a hub for the life well-lived, FP Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles, and what they dub “beyond-the-gym staples.” Specializing in clothes ideal for yoga, dance, hiking and running, favorite collections are named Way Home, Good Karma, Happiness Runs, You’re a Peach and Hot Shot.

Eye catching sets include this colorblock In It To Win It bra and leggings set.

Like the boho-chic, and always youthful main line, Free People, you can anticipate interesting cuts and proportions in this athleisure line as well. You can even channel your inner M.C. Hammer in FP Movement’s Harem Pants, with an exaggerated inseam. There are flirty shorts, catsuit onesies and even updated tennis sets. It’s all about comfort and movement.

With summer finally in full session, it may be time to up your athleisure game. Now, Free People Movement is here in Fort Worth to help.