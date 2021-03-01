GUCCI-VS-EVERYBODY-EDIT-RAW-35
Detroit designer Tommey Walker provided inspiration for Gucci's special line of T-shirts benefiting nonprofits across the country including Houston.

Houston is one of 11 cities boasting the VS. Everybody branded T-shirt from Gucci in collaboration with Detroit designer Tommey Walker.

Gucci has named Houston's Magpies & Peacocks as recipient of its Changemaker honors for which the special T-shirts benefit.

Detroit-based designer Tommey Walker checks out the T-shirt created in partnership with Gucci.

The Gucci VS. EVERYBODY T-Shirt in honor of designer Tommey Walker is available only at the Troy Somerset Collection Gucci store in Detroit.

Fashion / Style

Gucci’s New Detroit T-Shirts Take a Fighting Stance — This Designer Team-Up Supports a Cause

Limited Edition Shirts Carry a $390 Price Tag

BY Steven Hempel // 03.01.21
Detroit designer Tommey Walker provided inspiration for Gucci's special line of T-shirts benefiting nonprofits across the country including Houston.

Houston is one of 11 cities boasting the VS. Everybody branded T-shirt from Gucci in collaboration with Detroit designer Tommey Walker.

Gucci has named Houston's Magpies & Peacocks as recipient of its Changemaker honors for which the special T-shirts benefit.

Detroit-based designer Tommey Walker checks out the T-shirt created in partnership with Gucci.

The Gucci VS. EVERYBODY T-Shirt in honor of designer Tommey Walker is available only at the Troy Somerset Collection Gucci store in Detroit.

Gucci is now collaborating with Detroit based designer Tommey Walker. The graphic artist launched his own label, VS. EVERYBODY, in 2012 as a response to continued poor press that his hometown of Detroit received.

Meant to embody the pride and spirit of the city, the brand has steadily grown through its inspiring messaging and clever marketing, meant to politely “flip the bird” to its detractors. Fans of the label include Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Big Sean, Drake and Nas while Eminem and Shady Records have licensed the VS. EVERYBODY mantra for an ongoing “Shady Vs.”

The partnership with Gucci sees Walker and the label teaming up to create a special lineup of T-shirts that benefit nonprofit organizations in each of the 11 Changemaker cities nationwide. Changemaker is Gucci’s global program supporting unity and change in the fashion industry. The program supports social change by investing in community based programs in cities across North America, with a particular focus on building strong connections and opportunities within the African-American community and communities of color.

Houston is one of 11 cities boasting the VS. Everybody branded T-shirt from Gucci in collaboration with Detroit designer Tommey Walker.

Houston is one of those Changemaker cities, which include Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C.  In 2020, Houston nonprofit Writers in Schools was named an Impact Fund recipient. The one-year grants range from $10,000 to $50,000 with Gucci committing up to $1 million to the program. To further support the city of Houston and celebrate the brand’s commitment to fuel community engagement and positive social change, Houston’s 2021 Impact Fund is Magpies & Peacocks.

Retailing for $390, the T-shirts will be carried in limited quantity exclusively by Gucci flagship boutiques in each of the U.S. Changemaker cities. The full offering became available on Gucci.com in the United States on March 1.

To honor Tommey’s hometown, Gucci  is releasing a special-edition GUCCI VS. EVERYBODY T-shirt, available exclusively in Detroit at the Troy Somerset Collection Gucci store.

