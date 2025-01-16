Gucci Goes Big In Houston With New Two-Story Store In The Galleria With a Special VIP Lounge That Raises The Luxe Factor

The VIP dressing lounge at Gucci in The Galleria. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The acid green and yellow palette in the new Gucci in the Galleria speaks to the modern esthetic. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The central stairway at Gucci in The Galleria embodies the signature Gucci Rosso Ancora. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The second floor men's collection at Gucci in The Galleria. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez for Gucci)

The new Gucci location in the Galleria currently features women's fall-winter and cruise collections. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez for Gucci)

The acid green and yellow palette in the new Gucci in The Galleria speaks to the modern esthetic favored by creative director Sabato De Sarno. (Photo by Pablo Enriquez for Gucci)

The new Gucci store in The Houston Galleria mall spans across 11,000 square feet.(Photo by Pablo Enriquez for Gucci)

As The Houston Galleria solidifies its position in the realm of the uber luxe, Gucci is upping the ante with a new 11,000-square-foot boutique that fills a two-floor store in the shopping center with the fashion house’s iconic merchandise. The sleek new space embracing a contemporary esthetic was designed in collaboration with renowned Italian artist Luca Pignatelli.

Recent renovations at Gucci’s flagship stores on Monte Napoleone in Milan and Gucci Wooster in New York inspired the Houston Galleria design, which is one of the first stores to open with Gucci’s latest store window concept which is labeled Endless Narratives. Mirrored bookcases become display shelves. Optical marble flooring is inspired by historic Italian architecture. And the vibrant acid green and yellow carpeting and furnishings give a nod to modern sophistication.

The quality Italian craftsmanship that is integral to Gucci is evidenced in the curated furnishings from B&B Italia, Cassina and Minotti. The tableau embraces the contemporary vision of Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno.

The first floor features women’s ready-to-wear — the fall-winter and cruise collections — as well as shoes, accessories, a wide assortment of handbags including the signature Gucci Blondi line and the Gucci B bag. Special to this floor is the VIP dressing lounge that oozes with sophistication from the plush white leather furnishings to the yellow carpeting, floor-to-ceiling mirrors and brushed steel walls. A private bathroom is included.

The central staircase stands out for its lacquered Gucci Rosso Ancora coating, the fashion house’s new signature red created by de Sarno. The oxblood red is found throughout Gucci’s accessories collections and in its lipstick.

In addition to the staircase, there is a lift that transports shoppers to the second floor which displays men’s ready-to-wear, shoes and pieces from the Gucci Valigeria travel collection.

Founded in Florence in 1921, Gucci is now part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages renowned brands in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and eyewear.