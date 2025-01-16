fbpx
Fashion / Shopping

Gucci Goes Big In Houston With New Two-Story Store In The Galleria With a Special VIP Lounge That Raises The Luxe Factor

An Expanded and Relocated Shopping Paradise

BY // 01.15.25
As The Houston Galleria solidifies its position in the realm of the uber luxe, Gucci is upping the ante with a new 11,000-square-foot boutique that fills a two-floor store in the shopping center with the fashion house’s iconic merchandise. The sleek new space embracing a contemporary esthetic was designed in collaboration with renowned Italian artist Luca Pignatelli.

Recent renovations at Gucci’s flagship stores on Monte Napoleone in Milan and Gucci Wooster in New York inspired the Houston Galleria design, which is one of the first stores to open with Gucci’s latest store window concept which is labeled Endless Narratives. Mirrored bookcases become display shelves. Optical marble flooring is inspired by historic Italian architecture. And the vibrant acid green and yellow carpeting and furnishings give a nod to modern sophistication.

The quality Italian craftsmanship that is integral to Gucci is evidenced in the curated furnishings from B&B Italia, Cassina and Minotti. The tableau embraces the contemporary vision of Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno.

The first floor features women’s ready-to-wear — the fall-winter and cruise collections — as well as shoes, accessories, a wide assortment of handbags including the signature Gucci Blondi line and the Gucci B bag. Special to this floor is the VIP dressing lounge that oozes with sophistication from the plush white leather furnishings to the yellow carpeting, floor-to-ceiling mirrors and brushed steel walls. A private bathroom is included.

The central staircase stands out for its lacquered Gucci Rosso Ancora coating, the fashion house’s new signature red created by de Sarno. The oxblood red is found throughout Gucci’s accessories collections and in its lipstick.

In addition to the staircase, there is a lift that transports shoppers to the second floor which displays men’s ready-to-wear, shoes and pieces from the Gucci Valigeria travel collection.

