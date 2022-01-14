Gucci salutes the Year of the Tiger with a complete ready-to-wear and accessories collection embellished with the tiger image or ‘Gucci Tiger’ labeling.
Fashion / Shopping

Tigers Take Centerstage in Gucci’s Covetable Lunar New Year Collection — Roar On

Special Themed Tiger Packaging Too

BY // 01.13.22
Although The Year of the Tiger doesn’t officially begin until February 1, Gucci has already launched a fashionable salute to the Lunar New Year with a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories graced with a whimsical image of the otherwise powerful feline. From dresses, to sweaters to sneakers and handbags, the graceful tiger provides a certain iconic elegance to the collection.

Embracing the big cat motif, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele was inspired by a late 1960s archival design by Vittorio Accornero, the artist and illustrator who created the house’s signature floral design. Today’s tiger is presented against a pastel-infused palette of greenery and flowers that flow across T-shirts and sweatshirts, romp across the tiers of a silk skirt and embellish wallets, baseball caps and a variety of shoe styles.

In a coup for Houston shoppers, the Gucci boutique in the Galleria carries the collection, which is also available online in full, 80 pieces in all.

While the tiger is presented in various printed forms across the collection, on certain pieces the image is hand-painted or applied as a patch which is crafted with artisanal crochet and embroidery techniques. We would not be surprised if the latter pieces instantly become one-of-a-kind collector items.

Adding to the Year of the Tiger salute and for those who just can’t get enough of the brand, Gucci has created themed packaging that includes coordinated boxes, shoppers, envelopes, pouches and dedicated labels adorned with the all-over Gucci Tiger print.

Those born in 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, and this year have the benefits of being born in the Year of the Tiger in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac animals. It may be time for you guys to get shopping.

