Hadleigh’s is Hosting a Rare Warehouse Sale With Coveted Pieces Up to 80 Percent Off

January is always a perfect shopping storm. You’re finally able to spend money on yourself guilt-free post-holidays, and the discounts are usually phenomenal. But certain sales ascend to the top. The sales that are so good, it seems like people are practically giving something away.

One such current example: Hadleigh’s “Cleaning Out the Warehouse” Sale, which will be held this Thursday and Friday at 6445 Cedar Springs, Suite 106 (in that sort of nondescript building by Love Field Airport). Pieces will be priced at up to 80 percent off, including (it’s safe to assume) the Dallas-based brand’s Italian-made cashmere sweaters, jackets and accessories, 100 percent cotton blouses and dresses, as well as the signature smoking slipper.

Since landing in a small, second-floor atelier within Highland Park Village back in 2009, the brand (founded by Dallas couple Ed and Gable Shaikh) has grown immensely. They’ve also gone national — Hadleigh’s slippers have been stocked in Neiman Marcus, as well as on the shelves of independent boutiques in Palm Beach and beyond. In 2015, they brought their sophisticated Dallas style to New York City, opening a second store on Madison Avenue, and celebrated their 10th anniversary by moving into a coveted corner spot in Dallas’ historic shopping center last year.

Ed and Gable Shaikh in their current Highland Park Village location, which opened summer of 2019.

The warehouse sale will take place from 11 am to 4:30 pm this Thursday, January 16 and Friday, January 17 with inventory available on a first come, first serve basis. To avoid warehouse sale tragedy, we suggest you arrive early.