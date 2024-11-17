fbpx
Framed Matchbook Print Clydes ($185)
Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins Musae Studio ($59)
Amuse La Bouche Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4 ($185)
Valsa Home Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate ($44)
Amelia Jayne Indulgence print (starting at $50)
Art Print Cityscape by Nike Adawi ($85)
Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print ($150)
HART Large Martini Charm ($95)
HART Large Puffy Heart Charm ($85)
Mod + Jo Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia ($16)
INFUSE – Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit ($125)
Real Housewives of New York City Quote ($87)
Please no Children Canvas ($95)
I am not for everyone canvas ($150)
Gustaf Westman White Chunky Candle Holder
Taf Firenze Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins (Set of 6) ($310)
Artisanal Aficionado Gift Guide
Helle Mardahl Bon Bon Cocktail Glass ($510)
Casarialto Palm Tree Glass ($105)
Gustaf Westman Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder ($65)
Clearly Collective Scarf ($150)
Oyster Plate Bridgman Pottery ($160)
Annie Hand-Painted Dinnerware, Set of 4 ($99)
Clearly Collective Bulldogs Scarf ($150)
Anastasio Home The Madi Catch Dish ($220)
The Clearly Collective Hamptons Scarf ($134)
The Polo Bar Print ($185)
The Breakers Palm Beach Print ($185)
01
28

Framed Matchbook Print Clydes ($185)

02
28

Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins Musae Studio ($59)

03
28

Amuse La Bouche Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4 ($185)

04
28

Valsa Home Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate ($44)

05
28

Amelia Jayne Indulgence print (starting at $50)

06
28

Art Print Cityscape by Nike Adawi ($85)

07
28

Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print ($150)

08
28

HART Large Martini Charm ($95)

09
28

HART Large Puffy Heart Charm ($85)

10
28

Mod + Jo Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia ($16)

11
28

INFUSE - Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit ($125)

12
28

Real Housewives of New York City Quote ($87)

13
28

Please no Children Canvas ($95)

14
28

I am not for everyone canvas ($150)

15
28

Gustaf Westman White Chunky Candle Holder

16
28

Taf Firenze Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins (Set of 6) ($310)

17
28

Artisanal Aficionado — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024

18
28

Helle Mardahl Bon Bon Cocktail Glass ($510)

19
28

Casarialto Palm Tree Glass ($105)

20
28

Gustaf Westman Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder ($65)

21
28

Clearly Collective Scarf ($150)

22
28

Oyster Plate Bridgman Pottery ($160)

23
28

Annie Hand-Painted Dinnerware, Set of 4 ($99)

24
28

Clearly Collective Bulldogs Scarf ($150)

25
28

Anastasio Home The Madi Catch Dish ($220)

26
28

The Clearly Collective Hamptons Scarf ($134)

27
28

The Polo Bar Print ($185)

28
28

The Breakers Palm Beach Print ($185)

Framed Matchbook Print Clydes ($185)
Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins Musae Studio ($59)
Amuse La Bouche Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4 ($185)
Valsa Home Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate ($44)
Amelia Jayne Indulgence print (starting at $50)
Art Print Cityscape by Nike Adawi ($85)
Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print ($150)
HART Large Martini Charm ($95)
HART Large Puffy Heart Charm ($85)
Mod + Jo Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia ($16)
INFUSE – Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit ($125)
Real Housewives of New York City Quote ($87)
Please no Children Canvas ($95)
I am not for everyone canvas ($150)
Gustaf Westman White Chunky Candle Holder
Taf Firenze Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins (Set of 6) ($310)
Artisanal Aficionado Gift Guide
Helle Mardahl Bon Bon Cocktail Glass ($510)
Casarialto Palm Tree Glass ($105)
Gustaf Westman Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder ($65)
Clearly Collective Scarf ($150)
Oyster Plate Bridgman Pottery ($160)
Annie Hand-Painted Dinnerware, Set of 4 ($99)
Clearly Collective Bulldogs Scarf ($150)
Anastasio Home The Madi Catch Dish ($220)
The Clearly Collective Hamptons Scarf ($134)
The Polo Bar Print ($185)
The Breakers Palm Beach Print ($185)
Fashion / Shopping

The Best Handcrafted Gifts — Because Store-Bought Just Won’t Cut It

27 Presents That Are Original, Chic and Completely Creative

BY // 11.17.24
Framed Matchbook Print Clydes ($185)
Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins Musae Studio ($59)
Amuse La Bouche Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4 ($185)
Valsa Home Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate ($44)
Amelia Jayne Indulgence print (starting at $50)
Art Print Cityscape by Nike Adawi ($85)
Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print ($150)
HART Large Martini Charm ($95)
HART Large Puffy Heart Charm ($85)
Mod + Jo Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia ($16)
INFUSE - Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit ($125)
Real Housewives of New York City Quote ($87)
Please no Children Canvas ($95)
I am not for everyone canvas ($150)
Gustaf Westman White Chunky Candle Holder
Taf Firenze Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins (Set of 6) ($310)
Artisanal Aficionado — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Helle Mardahl Bon Bon Cocktail Glass ($510)
Casarialto Palm Tree Glass ($105)
Gustaf Westman Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder ($65)
Clearly Collective Scarf ($150)
Oyster Plate Bridgman Pottery ($160)
Annie Hand-Painted Dinnerware, Set of 4 ($99)
Clearly Collective Bulldogs Scarf ($150)
Anastasio Home The Madi Catch Dish ($220)
The Clearly Collective Hamptons Scarf ($134)
The Polo Bar Print ($185)
The Breakers Palm Beach Print ($185)
1
28

Framed Matchbook Print Clydes ($185)

2
28

Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins Musae Studio ($59)

3
28

Amuse La Bouche Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4 ($185)

4
28

Valsa Home Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate ($44)

5
28

Amelia Jayne Indulgence print (starting at $50)

6
28

Art Print Cityscape by Nike Adawi ($85)

7
28

Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print ($150)

8
28

HART Large Martini Charm ($95)

9
28

HART Large Puffy Heart Charm ($85)

10
28

Mod + Jo Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia ($16)

11
28

INFUSE - Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit ($125)

12
28

Real Housewives of New York City Quote ($87)

13
28

Please no Children Canvas ($95)

14
28

I am not for everyone canvas ($150)

15
28

Gustaf Westman White Chunky Candle Holder

16
28

Taf Firenze Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins (Set of 6) ($310)

17
28

Artisanal Aficionado — PaperCity Gift Guide 2024

18
28

Helle Mardahl Bon Bon Cocktail Glass ($510)

19
28

Casarialto Palm Tree Glass ($105)

20
28

Gustaf Westman Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder ($65)

21
28

Clearly Collective Scarf ($150)

22
28

Oyster Plate Bridgman Pottery ($160)

23
28

Annie Hand-Painted Dinnerware, Set of 4 ($99)

24
28

Clearly Collective Bulldogs Scarf ($150)

25
28

Anastasio Home The Madi Catch Dish ($220)

26
28

The Clearly Collective Hamptons Scarf ($134)

27
28

The Polo Bar Print ($185)

28
28

The Breakers Palm Beach Print ($185)

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Handcrafted Gifts:

Gifting handcrafted and artisanally created items can make a holiday gift extra special and bring additional appreciation. But  it doesn’t require getting draped in glue & glitter to make someone feel special. Let an expert make it for you by hand. These often beautiful pieces champion sustainable shopping. Talk about a gift that truly keeps on giving.

A gentle reminder: handmade elegance requires patience, so do order ahead. With that in mind, here is a curated selection of gifts and art pieces handcrafted with care. These are The Best Handcrafted Gifts:

Embroidered Dinner Napkins

Taf Firenze Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins (Set of 6) ($310)
 
Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins
Taf Firenze
$310.00
Buy
Amuse La Bouche Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4 ($185)
 
Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4
Amuse La Bouche
$185.00
Buy
Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins Musae Studio ($59)
 
Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins
Musae Studio
$59.00
Buy

In this ongoing season of hosting, hand-embroidered linens are the perfect gift for the hostess who has everything. You’ll adore these Donnine cocktail napkins from Taf Firenze that feature unparalleled embroidery, each adorned with a unique motif inspired by the company’s charming 1950s archive. In addition, here are some other unique embroidered items to elevate your bar cart.

Hand Painted Dinnerware

Oyster Plate Bridgman Pottery ($160)
 
Oyster Plate
Bridgman Pottery
$160.00
Buy
Valsa Home Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate ($44)
 
Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate
Valsa Home
$44.00
Buy
Annie Hand-Painted Dinnerware, Set of 4 ($99)
 
Hand-Painted Dinnerware
Annie
$99.00
Buy

As Martha Stewart wisely noted, dining well is all about “the presentation, the ambiance and the luxury of enjoying food with those you love.” What better way to embody this sentiment than with these hand-painted dinner plates.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024

Glassware That Looks Like Art

Helle Mardahl Bon Bon Cocktail Glass ($510)
 
Bon Bon Cocktail Glass
Helle Mardahl
$510.00
Buy
Casarialto Palm Tree Glass ($105)
 
Palm Tree Glass
Casarialto
$105.00
Buy
INFUSE - Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit ($125)
 
Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit
INFUSE
$125.00
Buy

Glassware is the perfect way to elevate any surface, without the need for flair. These art-inspired glass creations would make the perfect gift for a friend with a stacked bar cart.

Collegiate Scarves Inspired by Campus Architecture

Clearly Collective Bulldogs Scarf ($150)
 
Collegiate Bulldogs Scarf
The Clearly Collective
$134.00
Buy
Clearly Collective Scarf ($150)
 
UT Austin Scarf
The Clearly Collective
$134.00
Buy
The Clearly Collective Hamptons Scarf ($134)
 
Hamptons Scarf
The Clearly Collective
$134.00
Buy

This is not your typical game day gear. Each scarf has been thoughtfully crafted by The Clearly Collective, drawing inspiration from the unique architecture of each college campus or setting. I’m eagerly awaiting the release of a TCU piece, but until then, I’ll be gifting these lovely scarves to my college rivals.

Handcrafted Home Decor

Gustaf Westman Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder ($65)
 
Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder
Gustaf Westman
$65.00
Buy
Anastasio Home The Madi Catch Dish ($220)
 
The Madi Catch Dish
Anastasio Home
$220.00
Buy
Gustaf Westman White Chunky Candle Holder
 
White Chunky 90 Candle Holder
Gustaf Westman
$60.00
Buy

These handcrafted marble catch plates from Anastasio Home are simply chic. They’re also to the trend we’re still not over. Just imagine these Gustaf Westman candle holders on a Thanksgiving table. Shop more home stores near you.

Needlepoint

Please no Children Canvas ($95)
 
Please No Children Canvas
Lycette
$95.00
Buy
I am not for everyone canvas ($150)
 
I am not for everyone canvas
Lycette
$150.00
Buy
Real Housewives of New York City Quote ($87)
 
Real Housewives of New York City Quote
Lycette
$87.00
Buy

Needlepoint is experiencing a chic revival, far removed from the styles of our grandmothers. Lycette offers clever puns and witty sayings, all without feeling clichéd.

Matchbook Prints

Framed Matchbook Print Clydes ($185)
 
Clyde's Framed Print
Charles Ryan and Clarke
$185.00
Buy
The Polo Bar Print ($185)
 
The Polo Bar Print
Charles Ryan and Clarke
$185.00
Buy
The Breakers Palm Beach Print ($185)
 
The Breakers Palm Beach Print
Charles Ryan and Clarke
$185.00
Buy

These prints by Charles Ryan and Clarke are a thoughtful way to transform a go-to happy hour spot, alma mater, or favorite golf club into home decor. You can commission a collection of your own favorite beloved locations or choose a standout piece.

Charm Jewelry

HART Large Puffy Heart Charm ($85)
 
Large Puffy Heart Charm
HART
$85.00
Buy
Mod + Jo Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia ($16)
 
Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia
Mod+Jo
$16.00
Buy
HART Large Martini Charm ($95)
 
Large Martini Charm
HART
$95.00
Buy

A charm necklace adorned with meaningful symbols serves as a lovely, understated accessory while also making for a thoughtful and personal gift.

Framed Art or Art Prints

Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print ($150)
 
Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print
$150.00
Buy
Art Print Cityscape by Nike Adawi ($85)
 
60x50cm Acrylic Art by Nike Adawi
$85.00
Buy
Amelia Jayne Indulgence print (starting at $50)
 
Amelia Jayne Indulgence print
$50.00
Buy

We’ve been quietly stalking these artists on TikTok for some time now, from Western scenes to cityscapes. These artists also sell prints to gift your art aficionado, in case you aren’t ready to break the bank on one of their original paintings.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2024 PaperCity Gift Guide
Featured Events
Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

Featured Properties

Swipe
1003 W 16th Street
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1003 W 16th Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
1003 W 16th Street
207 Munford Street
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/207
FOR SALE

207 Munford Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
207 Munford Street
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
Heights
FOR SALE

733 E 10th 1/2 Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Galveston, TX

$2,825,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
6601 Corbin Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6601 Corbin Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
6601 Corbin Street
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
3315 Robinhood Street
West University
FOR SALE

3315 Robinhood Street
West University, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
3315 Robinhood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X