Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Handcrafted Gifts:

Gifting handcrafted and artisanally created items can make a holiday gift extra special and bring additional appreciation. But it doesn’t require getting draped in glue & glitter to make someone feel special. Let an expert make it for you by hand. These often beautiful pieces champion sustainable shopping. Talk about a gift that truly keeps on giving.

A gentle reminder: handmade elegance requires patience, so do order ahead. With that in mind, here is a curated selection of gifts and art pieces handcrafted with care. These are The Best Handcrafted Gifts:

Embroidered Dinner Napkins Donnine Hand-Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins Taf Firenze $310.00 Buy Graphic Linen Napkins, Set of 4 Amuse La Bouche $185.00 Buy Set of 4 Cocktail Napkins Musae Studio $59.00 Buy

In this ongoing season of hosting, hand-embroidered linens are the perfect gift for the hostess who has everything. You’ll adore these Donnine cocktail napkins from Taf Firenze that feature unparalleled embroidery, each adorned with a unique motif inspired by the company’s charming 1950s archive. In addition, here are some other unique embroidered items to elevate your bar cart.

Hand Painted Dinnerware Oyster Plate Bridgman Pottery $160.00 Buy Clarice Hand-Painted Ceramic Dinner Plate Valsa Home $44.00 Buy Hand-Painted Dinnerware Annie $99.00 Buy

As Martha Stewart wisely noted, dining well is all about “the presentation, the ambiance and the luxury of enjoying food with those you love.” What better way to embody this sentiment than with these hand-painted dinner plates.

Glassware That Looks Like Art Bon Bon Cocktail Glass Helle Mardahl $510.00 Buy Palm Tree Glass Casarialto $105.00 Buy Mezcal & Tequila Infusion & Tasting Kit INFUSE $125.00 Buy

Glassware is the perfect way to elevate any surface, without the need for flair. These art-inspired glass creations would make the perfect gift for a friend with a stacked bar cart.

Collegiate Scarves Inspired by Campus Architecture Collegiate Bulldogs Scarf The Clearly Collective $134.00 Buy UT Austin Scarf The Clearly Collective $134.00 Buy Hamptons Scarf The Clearly Collective $134.00 Buy

This is not your typical game day gear. Each scarf has been thoughtfully crafted by The Clearly Collective, drawing inspiration from the unique architecture of each college campus or setting. I’m eagerly awaiting the release of a TCU piece, but until then, I’ll be gifting these lovely scarves to my college rivals.

Handcrafted Home Decor Red Chunky 140 Candle Holder Gustaf Westman $65.00 Buy The Madi Catch Dish Anastasio Home $220.00 Buy White Chunky 90 Candle Holder Gustaf Westman $60.00 Buy

These handcrafted marble catch plates from Anastasio Home are simply chic. They’re also to the trend we’re still not over. Just imagine these Gustaf Westman candle holders on a Thanksgiving table. Shop more home stores near you.

Needlepoint Please No Children Canvas Lycette $95.00 Buy I am not for everyone canvas Lycette $150.00 Buy Real Housewives of New York City Quote Lycette $87.00 Buy

Needlepoint is experiencing a chic revival, far removed from the styles of our grandmothers. Lycette offers clever puns and witty sayings, all without feeling clichéd.

Matchbook Prints Clyde's Framed Print Charles Ryan and Clarke $185.00 Buy The Polo Bar Print Charles Ryan and Clarke $185.00 Buy The Breakers Palm Beach Print Charles Ryan and Clarke $185.00 Buy

These prints by Charles Ryan and Clarke are a thoughtful way to transform a go-to happy hour spot, alma mater, or favorite golf club into home decor. You can commission a collection of your own favorite beloved locations or choose a standout piece.

Charm Jewelry Large Puffy Heart Charm HART $85.00 Buy Nico Italian Horn Charm Cubic Zirconia Mod+Jo $16.00 Buy Large Martini Charm HART $95.00 Buy

A charm necklace adorned with meaningful symbols serves as a lovely, understated accessory while also making for a thoughtful and personal gift.

Framed Art or Art Prints Emma Katherine Cowtown Cowboys Print $150.00 Buy 60x50cm Acrylic Art by Nike Adawi $85.00 Buy Amelia Jayne Indulgence print $50.00 Buy

We’ve been quietly stalking these artists on TikTok for some time now, from Western scenes to cityscapes. These artists also sell prints to gift your art aficionado, in case you aren’t ready to break the bank on one of their original paintings.