Fashion / Style

With Buzzy Partnerships and $10 Million Raised, Hari Mari Is on a Roll

The Texas Brand Teamed Up With Bravo Star Shep Rose for Its Latest Launch

BY // 05.20.24
Hari Mari and Shep rose _Clipper Navy_Door_093

"Southern Charm" star Shep Rose wearing Hari Mari's new Clipper waterproof leather flip flops in Charleston.

Certain brands have a natural celebrity counterpoint. Ben Affleck and Dunkin Donuts, Michael Cera and Cerave — they belong together. They just make sense. This spring, that same sort of fated coupling came together again when Dallas-based Hari Mari teamed up with Shep Rose, a mainstay on Bravo’s popular Charleston-set Southern Charm, to launch its new premium waterproof leather sandal line. 

The reality star has entertained and occasionally infuriated audiences since the show’s premiere in 2014, but Rose’s classic southern style has remained consistent. Simply put: this man was made to promote premium leather flip flops. 

Hari Mari co-founder Jeremy Stewart first connected with Rose, a longtime wearer of the brand, on Austin’s Save Muny golf course. He saw an opportunity to partner professionally with the influencer to promote the launch of the Clipper, the brand’s first flip flop made with 100% waterproof full-grain leather. 

“I’m a big believer of supporting brands I wear and like, and that are authentic to my daily life,” Rose shares in a release. “I’ve worn Hari Mari flip flops for years, and when the idea of working together came about, it was a no-brainer on both of our parts. We’re going to do some exciting things together, and the Clipper is the first foray into what I know will be a great partnership.” 

Hari Mari and Shep Rose
Shep Rose with the Hari Mari team in Charleston.

Hari Mari has seen steady growth since Jeremy and his wife Lila Stewart co-founded the company in 2012, but it’s been on a particular roll lately. Free People recently picked up the brand’s platform sandal. This spring also saw a new partnership with the Grammy-nominated country band Midland. All of this follows a $10 million equity raise led by Landon Smith, founder and former CEO of Riveron, to help Hari Mari become a household name. 

The men’s Clipper sandal launched on May 1, 2024, and is available in two colors on harimari.com

