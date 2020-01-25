Fridge with veggies goop
January is all about health and wellness, so it's time for your significant other to help you with your journey of self care.

02
07

Stylish new workout shoes will give the extra boost to continue a health filled month.

03
07

04
07

This Big Apple pendent will make an impression.

05
07

The more stylish the pajama ensemble the better the rest. These fluffy Ugg slippers will do.

06
07

Tata Harper created the perfect recipe of essential oils to inspire a sense of calm amidst any chaos.

07
07

This Hydration Reminder blinks when you are slipping on your sipping.

Fashion / Shopping

Dear Boyfriend — Great Health, Wellness and Pampering Presents That Show You Care

After a Month of Diet and Fitness Routines, It's Time for Some Special Treats

BY // 01.24.20
January is all about health and wellness, so it's time for your significant other to help you with your journey of self care.
Stylish new workout shoes will give the extra boost to continue a health filled month.
This Big Apple pendent will make an impression.
The more stylish the pajama ensemble the better the rest. These fluffy Ugg slippers will do.
Tata Harper created the perfect recipe of essential oils to inspire a sense of calm amidst any chaos.
This Hydration Reminder blinks when you are slipping on your sipping.
January is all about health and wellness, so it's time for your significant other to help you with your journey of self care.

Stylish new workout shoes will give the extra boost to continue a health filled month.

This Big Apple pendent will make an impression.

The more stylish the pajama ensemble the better the rest. These fluffy Ugg slippers will do.

Tata Harper created the perfect recipe of essential oils to inspire a sense of calm amidst any chaos.

This Hydration Reminder blinks when you are slipping on your sipping.

As some of us are more than halfway through those new year detox diets and rigorous fitness programs, it’s easy to argue it’s time for some treats. Amidst a busy January of workout classes, strict nutrition plans, spa treatments, reorganizing both closets and finances, practicing mindfulness and self help (the list goes on), lets call on our significant others and go-to gift givers to deliver us some pick-me-ups for our dedicated attempts to kick off this decade on a healthy foot.

In the spirit of a month widely dedicated to all things health, beauty (inner and outer of course) and wellness, this month’s extravagant gifts and special treats must supplement and benefit these laborious attempts to achieve the utmost wellness.

So, lets kick the last few days of the month into gear and put some pep into our nearly detoxed other halves to help them fully reset for a dynamic decade ahead.

Dear Boyfriend,

I know you care deeply for me, but it is that time of year for the both of us to care for me a little extra.  Deferring from my usual suggestions of fancy gift requests, I am shifting the focus to treats that will benefit my health and beauty.

This list is a selection of thoughtful items that will encourage a journey of self care and catapult me to a the special nutrient filled, total inner peace, overflowing with endorphins level of wellness.

As January is often a month for workouts, it would be wise to give your shoe addict girlfriend a pair of fresh kicks to get those January workouts a fashionable boost.

At the end of the day, I will need to rest my precious feet, so you may as well consider this a two for one and throw in some of these fabulous fluffy slippers to give me the cloud-like comfort I deserve.

The more stylish the pajama ensemble the better the rest. These fluffy Ugg slippers will do.

Couples activities are strong for a relationship right? What better way to bond than completing a detox program together. The Clean Program is a seven day cleanse full of supplements, herbal teas and protein shakes geared to give your body the rejuvenation it needs.

Water is the elixir of life as they say. This hydration reminder that sits on my water bottle and blinks when my sipping has slipped will save you the trouble of being my personal hydration butler.

This wouldn’t be a true wellness wish list without a nod to the chic health mecca, Goop.

Because nutrition is paramount, and as a reward for making it though a week long detox chock full of fruits and vegetables, its appropriate to gift me my very own special piece of produce as a reward. This Big Apple pendant adorned with 63 rubies and three champagne diamonds from charming French jewelry designer Aurélie Bidermann is the perfect collision of style and nutrition.

This Big Apple pendent will make an impression.

This Irritability Treatment from clean skincare guru Tata Harper will equip me to go forth into a year full of chaos as calm as a cucumber. The aromatherapy treatment is the ideal blend of essential oils designed to put the nerves at ease, restore optimism and promote wellness. I’ll be just a dab away from ultimate wellness.

After all, who ever said a little self care couldn’t be a little indulgent?

Sincerely Yours,

Your eccentric, almost detoxed and healthy girlfriend

Look for new Dear Boyfriend lists every month on PaperCity.

