Fashion / Style

The Mysterious Henri Bendel’s Legendary New York Department Store and the Worlds He Fashioned

A New Book Exploes the Iconic Bendel’s Fashion Emporium

BY // 10.12.24
The great Lillian Gish wore a morning gown designed by Bendel's in the 1920 film "Way Down East." (Courtesy Library of Congress)
Henri Bendel and the Worlds He Fashioned (UL Press University of Louisiana at Lafayette)
The Bendel’s storefront on 14 West 57th Street in the 1960s. (Courtesy Parsons School of Design)
Bendel’s ad for “bath and boudoir” in Vogue in 1940 (Courtesy Vogue Conde Nast, Henri Bendel, LLC)
A rear view of Henri Bendel’s mansion at Kings Point, Long Island. (Courtesy Sally Robbins)
Bendel’s new location at 520 Fifth Avenue Avenue near 43rd St. (New York Public Library)
Collage of Bendel's labels (Courtesy Henri Bendel, LLC)
A 1920s flapper dress with hundreds of hand-sewn beads and sequins. (Courtesy 1st Dibs and Lauren Lepire of Timeless Vixen)
The revolutionary Geraldine Stutz in bendel's Street of Shops early 1980s. (Courtesy Parsons School of Design)
A sketch of a Coco ﻿Chanel dress of 1921, from the Bendel Sketch Collection at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. (Courtesy Brooklyn Museum, Henri Bendel, LLC)
Young Henri Bendel photographed by noted portraitist Theodore Lilienthal (Morgan City Public Library, Morgan City Historical Society)
A feathery dress and matching coat from ﻿Chanel’s fall 1920 collection. (Courtesy Brooklyn Museum, Henri Bendel, LLC)
Before Bergdorf Goodman, before Neiman Marcus, before Barneys New York (RIP), there was Henri Bendel. It’s difficult to overstate the influence of this now-defunct New York department store. Still, Bendel and its iconic brown-and-cream striped iconography molded Manhattanites for generations, from The Gilded Age all the way through the Gossip Girl era.

Yet, with no existing diaries, letters, or memoirs from Henri Bendel, the truth behind the store’s mysterious founder has never been told — until now.

Author Tim Allis achieves a fantastic feat of detective work in uncovering the merchant from Lafayette, Louisiana, who transformed himself from Henry, proprietor of dry goods, to Henri, one of the ultimate arbiters of taste, style and branding. A former senior editor of InStyle (as well as a former staff writer at D Magazine), Allis has a personal tie to Bendel. He grew up in Bendel Gardens, a South Louisiana subdivision built by the retail magnate.

The Bendel’s storefront on 14 West 57th Street in the 1960s. (Courtesy Parsons School of Design)
The Bendel’s storefront on 14 West 57th Street in the 1960s. (Courtesy Parsons School of Design)

With Henri Bendel and the Worlds He Fashioned (University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press), the author delivers a story that delights on multiple levels. As a scintillating biography, a history of the golden age of retail, and a glossy coffee-table tome. Tracing Bendel’s path to New York, where he began his career as a milliner, Allis explores the entrepreneur’s shrewd exploitation of the marketplace that led to New York’s own Rue de la Paix.

Bendel’s innovations are legion, with a line of soaps and perfumes, in-store fashion shows, and clearance sales among them. He was the first retailer to travel regularly to Paris for the collections, bringing the crème de la crème of frocks back for clients and interpreting trends more affordably (with permission) for women on a budget. Bendel was the first to sell Chanel to an American market — a fact that alone should solidify his place in fashion history.

Instead of ending with the proprietor’s untimely death from a heart attack in 1936, the book uncovers the store’s second successful era under Geraldine Stutz, whose canny guidance brought to the mix designers Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Stephen Burrows.

