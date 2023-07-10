Buzzy New River Oaks Salon Makes Skincare Personal and Spa Worthy — Your First Look at Houston’s Very Own Heyday

The Houston Heyday team is all smiles and all-informative at the River Oaks Shopping Center salon.

Heyday launches in River Oaks District on Thursday, the first of many to come in Houston.

I popped into the spanking new Heyday skincare salon in River Oaks Shopping Center over the weekend and while this outpost of the mother ship that launched in New York in 2015 will not officially open until this Friday,July 14, the place is already buzzing. The fresh and affordable approach to skincare, facials in particular, already has a following. And, surprise, an exceptional number of men were in the cue.

I had signed on to experience the non-spa spa that delivers customized skincare services by estheticians trained specifically in the Heyday manner.

True to form, this new River Oaks salon is basic but very nice. Polished concrete floors, curtains separating salon beds, music that is chill and fun. No feeling of intimidation as is the case in many high-end spas, rather friendly faces at every turn. No gurgling fountains. No plush robes. No swank resting room. And no stratospheric tariffs.

As the website notes, Heyday is all about “Personalized facials, without the fuss.”

Heyday hits a market niche for clients seeking personalized, instructional skincare procedures with loads of attention on the individual rather than a cookie-cutter array of treatments.

Curated non-toxic skincare products are paramount in the treatments. Among the products in use and sold in shop are Tata Harper, Moon Juice, Osea, One Love Organics and Dermalogica.

I signed on for the 50-minute basic facial with emphasis on dry skin. Hyaluronic serum was recommended with moisturizer. And as a special treatment, my esthetician suggested the magical microcurrent. I have to say that even with just the initial treatment, the results were evident. There was noticeable facial contouring, my skin was glowing and perhaps a tightening would follow with further treatments.

Microccurent is recommended in a series. And Heyday sells the microcurrent devices and necessary gels.

Heyday skincare was founded on the premise that everyone should have access to professional skincare services, taking the facial out of the spa and into local communities. There are more than 20 Heyday salons across the country now. The River Oaks Shopping Center location is the first in Houston, but entrepreneur Tina Karnani, Heyday Houston Metro operating partner, says this is just the first of several set to be spread across the city.

Karnani allowed that the first official week is already full booked with eager clients. It looks like the Houston Heyday salons are going to be as successful as those in New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and California. The Texas expansion is well underway as two Heyday salons also recently opened in Dallas.