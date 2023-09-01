Fall in Love With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook

Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, has released their highly anticipated Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook featuring ready-to-wear fashions and accessories. With summer coming to a close, it is time to update your fall wardrobe with esteemed brands like Akris, alice + olivia, Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Celine, Dior, ETRO, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, Lela Rose, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, SIMKHAI, Valentino, Veronica Beard, and more.

This year’s fall collections feature trends like floral patterns, bold colors, elevated everyday looks, a focus on timeless elegance, and metallic or embellished details. Whether you are needing a gown for your next gala, an outfit for your next board meeting, or a jacket for the cooler temperatures ahead, Highland Park Village has everything needed to feel inspired for fall. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

Fabulous Fall Florals 1 3 Carolina Herrera; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 2 3 La Vie Style House; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 3 3 Dior; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook

Although bright florals are the well-known hero pattern of spring and summer, fall-hued florals are sure to become equally as popular this season, making the transition from summer to fall even easier for your wardrobe.

Fashion brands like Carolina Herrera and La Vie Style House are incorporating all-over florals into their fall 2023 collections. Herrera’s gorgeous mini dress features voluminous balloon sleeves, perfectly paired with a matching clutch and pump, while La Vie Style House’s effortless caftan look is elevated with a bit of sparkle. If you are not ready to commit to a full floral outfit, add a touch of femininity by mixing patterns as seen in this sophisticated Dior look from their Autumn-Winter 2023 Collection.

Add a Pop of Color 1 4 Jimmy Choo; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 ETRO; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Van Cleef & Arpels; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Moncler; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook

Forget the traditional fall color palette consisting of orange, brown, and green hues. This fall, designers are mixing it up by adding unexpected pops of color that compliment any look. Add a touch of purple to take an outfit to the next level with Jimmy Choo’s Agathe Ankle Boot 100 and Bon Bon Mini Bag in cassis. Meanwhile, this fall 2023 ETRO look features their signature Mini Vela Bag in pink.

It is no secret that bold red has been all over runways for this upcoming season. It is simple to add a statement red to your wardrobe with the iconic aesthetic of Van Cleef & Arpels. This gorgeous bracelet featuring carnelian and 18K rose gold will help make any outfit ready for fall. Moncler utilizes this bold hue by pairing a red sweater with classic neutral shades.

Timeless Elegance 1 4 Lela Rose; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 Tom Ford; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Brioni; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Cartier; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook

For any event this season may hold, the stores at Highland Park Village have timeless pieces that exude elegance. The perfect gown for any black-tie event, this colorblock strapless look by Lela Rose delivers beloved black and white in bold strokes. Tom Ford also utilizes a classic shade of white to create a beautiful, clean evening look.

Exclusive Italian menswear brand Brioni recently opened their first Texas location in Highland Park Village. This tailored jacket paired with a turtleneck, trouser, and black loafer offers a timeless outfit that can transition from day to evening. A staple timepiece can elevate any outfit and this Santos de Cartier watch from Cartier featuring a stunning green dial is no exception.

A Touch of Glam 1 3 LoveShackFancy; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 2 3 alice + olivia; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 3 3 Miron Crosby; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook

While sequins and metallic hues are not groundbreaking, they have been shining brighter and have helped expand the use of embellishments in fashion. What once was considered a nighttime trend, sequins have made their way into daytime territory, as seen in this LoveShackFancy look featuring a black pant that can be worn day to night. alice + olivia utilizes stud embellishments to accent this vegan leather gown and jacket.

Step into style with these magnificent metallic Miron Crosby boots. The metallic trend continues to be huge for 2023 and accessories are an easy way to incorporate this fun silver shade.

The Elevated Everyday 1 4 SIMKHAI; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 Loro Piana; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Veronica Beard; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Peter Millar; Highland Park Village Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook

From monochromatic colorways to elevated takes on classic silhouettes, this fall is all about finding the perfect staples that will remain in your closet for years to come. Recently opened in Highland Park Village, SIMKHAI, puts a unique twist on the classic trench utilizing vegan leather in a gorgeous shade of brown.

Loro Piana and Veronica Beard are continuing to style with monochromatic looks as seen in their fall collections. Featuring cashmere and wool, Loro Piana is the perfect destination to find everything needed to luxuriously layer for the cooler temperatures this season. To stay on trend in the office, opt for this matching Veronica Beard look featuring a signature Dickey Jacket paired with a matching pant.

Lastly, Peter Millar highlights traditional fall colors in a beautiful way featuring layers and dark denim that will have him ready for the new season.

To browse the full Fall 2023 Fashion Lookbook, click here. For more on everything that Highland Park Village has to offer, click here.