Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination

Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, has released its highly anticipated Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook featuring ready-to-wear fashions and accessories. With summer coming to a close, find inspiration for the new season with esteemed brands like Akris, alice + olivia, Balmain, Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Celine, Chloè, Dior, Fendi, KHAITE, Lela Rose, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, SIMKHAI, Veronica Beard, and more.

This year’s fall collections are full of bold hues, elevated everyday looks, metallics, and luxe leathers. Whether you need a gown for your next gala, an outfit for your important meeting, or a piece for the cooler temperatures ahead, Highland Park Village has everything needed for a fashionable fall. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

Bold Hues 1 3 alice + olivia; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 3 LOEWE; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 3 Tom Ford; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Shades of blue and purple dominated the runway this season. Make a statement this fall with bold hues like this fabulous, monochromatic outfit from alice + olivia featuring a royal blue feathered jacket. Mix and match shades like LOEWE or turn heads in a sleek pantsuit like this one from TOM FORD.

Elevated Everyday 1 3 Chloé; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 3 KHAITE; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 3 rag & bone; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook

From elevated takes on classic silhouettes to matching sets, this fall is all about finding perfect staples that will remain in your closet for years to come. With their only Texas locations opening in September in Highland Park Village, Chloé and KHAITE offer staple pieces and accessories perfect for mixing and matching. rag & bone mixes fall-inspired tones and patterns to create an effortlessly cool look.

Metallics 1 3 Akris; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 3 La Vie Style House; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 3 Veronica Beard; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Fashion has certainly been shining brighter as we continue to see an emphasis on metallic hues, as well as embellishments. This gorgeous Akris cocktail dress features gold wave detailing at the bust, making it the perfect special occasion outfit. Sequins can transition from day to night as shown by these looks from La Vie Style House and Veronica Beard.

Luxe Leathers 1 3 LoveShackFancy; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 3 Ralph Lauren; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 3 SIMKAHI; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Leather pieces are a must for the fall. LoveShackFancy utilizes pink shearling to add a feminine twist to this fall staple while Ralph Lauren showcases a fully suede, Western-inspired look featuring fringe. SIMKHAI’s strapless midi dress is the perfect piece to transition seasons.

Timeless Accessories 1 3 Jimmy Choo; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 3 Miron Crosby; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 3 Van Cleef & Arpels; Highland Park Village Fall 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Add a touch of glam and complete any look with these chic accessories. From a strappy heel and sparkling handbag from Jimmy Choo to must-have cowboy boots, like this metallic pair from Miron Crosby, these pieces are sure to elevate any of this season’s trends. Van Cleef & Arpels offers capsule pieces that will complement any fall outfit, as well as forever live in your jewelry drawer.

