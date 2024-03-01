Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2024 Lookbook Featuring Ready-To-Wear Fashions and Accessories

Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, has released its highly anticipated Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook featuring ready-to-wear fashions and accessories. With winter coming to a close, it is time to refresh for the season with esteemed brands like Akris, Balmain, Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Celine, Dior, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, Lela Rose, LOEWE, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, SIMKHAI, Vacheron Constantin, Valentino, Veronica Beard, and more.

This year’s spring collections feature trends like floral patterns, pops of metallics, all-white outfits, yellow hues, and high-waisted silhouettes. Whether you are needing a dress for an upcoming event, an outfit for your next board meeting, or accessories that make a statement, Highland Park Village has everything needed to feel inspired for spring. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

Florals for Spring 1 4 Lela Rose; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 Loro Piana; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 alice + olivia; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 LoveShackFancy; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Spring has sprung, and so have the floral designs popping up in spring 2024 collections. It is not shocking that the well-known hero patterns of spring and summer are appearing in this season’s must-have looks.

Brands like Lela Rose and Loro Piana are incorporating all-over florals into their ready-to-wear collections. Dallas native Lela Rose’s two-piece set takes classic florals and envisions them as seen through a subtle edge of layered texture while Loro Piana mixes two floral prints adding interest to this spring-inspired outfit. alice + olivia features large, lifelike florals on a traditional boyfriend-style blazer and matching mid-rise trousers. For something floral and feminine, LoveShackFancy’s strapless dress is the perfect addition to any closet.

Pops of Metallic 1 4 Brunello Cucinelli; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 Tom Ford; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Van Cleef & Arpels; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Audemars Piguet; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Metallic hues continue to shine bright this season. Whether incorporating into ready-to-wear or adding metal accessories, stay on trend with help from these Highland Park Village stores.

Brunello Cucinelli masters layering with an array of materials and textures in the chic spring collection. Metallics are added to warm up clean, masculine-inspired tailoring, offering luxurious staples for the season. If you are not ready to commit to a full metallic outfit like this showstopping beaded skirt and top by Tom Ford, opt for a subtle pop of metallic with the help of a timeless metallic accessory, like this Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole 8 Flowers Ring in a mix of metals with diamonds. Or, add an incredible and unique timepiece from Audemars Piguet, such as the limited-edition Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon “Tamara Ralph,” featuring an 18-carat pink gold case glittering with frosted gold and a multilayered dial in graded shades of brown, bronze, and gold.

Monochromatic All-White Looks 1 4 Valentino; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 SIMKHAI; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 LOEWE; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 ZEGNA; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Transition seasons in all-white looks. White has become a year-round color and there is something especially festive about welcoming a season with a monochromatic white outfit.

Valentino showcases femininity and elegance with this gorgeous white tunic dress perfect for spring. This effortlessly beautiful white SIMKHAI skirt paired with a structural, cropped ivory top embodies modern romanticism, while LOEWE pairs dramatic, high-waisted jeans and a clean top in a simple, yet elevated way. ZEGNA beautifully highlights this trend through men’s ready-to-wear. The Italian luxury fashion house layers classic pieces and adds a touch of color with a cashmere sweater.

Yellow Hues 1 4 Carolina Herrera; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 MARKET; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Fendi; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 La Vie Style House; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook

Shades of yellow seem to be everywhere this season. After the popular red trend last season, it makes sense that spring is welcoming a sunnier color. Yellow is cheery, sophisticated, and can be worn neutrally.

For any event this season may hold, Carolina Herrera can assist with pieces like this elegant, sleeveless dress in a yellow pastel hue featuring a sash tie belt. MARKET highlights the color of the season with this cotton poplin dress by Palmier printed with a floral design, embodying spring. Add a pop of yellow with the help of Fendi and their iconic Baguette Handbag or dive in with a bold pattern such as this darling La Vie Style House net lace caftan.

High-Waisted Silhouettes 1 4 FRAME; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 rag & bone; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Veronica Beard; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Dior; Highland Park Village Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook

High-waisted bottoms have been in the conversation for the past few seasons and luxury fashion designers are still not turning back to hip-hugging styles.

The season’s silhouette can be seen in this fashionable look from FRAME, which is perfect for everyday wear. Continuing with staples for spring, rag & bone creates a monochromatic look with light denim featuring a high-waisted cropped jean, while Veronica Beard showcases a monochromatic outfit utilizing a pant and vest. These versatile pieces would be perfect to mix and match in any closet. Meanwhile, Dior features the high-waisted trend in a sophisticated way utilizing a wool pencil skirt and pairing it with a collared shirt.

To browse the full Spring 2024 Fashion Lookbook, click here. For more on everything that Highland Park Village has to offer, visit HPVillage.com.