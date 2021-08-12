CREED Boutique Houston Galleria – USA v05-5
The Creed Boutique opens in the Galleria on August 30, making it the sixth such boutique in the United States.

Creed's best sellers including Aventus and Love in White are included in the boutique's offerings.

Men's heritage fragrances from Creed will adorn vitrines in the new boutique in the Galleria.

Creed's newest heritage fragrance, Viking Cologne, will be available in the Galleria boutique.

Fashion / Beauty

New Galleria Perfume Store Is Loved by British Royals and Celebs — Step Inside the House of Creed

Houston Becomes the Scents Masters' Sixth Store in the Entire U.S.

BY // 08.12.21
The historic House of Creed perfumes is poised for a grand entrance into the Houston Galleria on August 30 with opening of its sixth store in the United States. Happy news for connoisseurs of the fabled brand, Creed has even planned three special fragrance offerings exclusive to the new Houston Creed boutique.

Those deliciously intoxicating scents are Millesime 1849, Angelique Encens and Rose Imperiale. The Galleria shop will also offer the much-sought-after 1000ml flacons of select scents.

And, of course, the full range of Creed fragrances — including best sellers such as Aventus, Green Irish Tweed, Millesime Imperial and Love In White — can be found amid the glistening consoles. Among them is the brand’s newest universal product Viking Cologne, a complement to the original fiery Viking, which was launched in 2017.

Fans of the vaunted fragrance house, which boasts a certain exclusivity along with its rich history, will find the elegant shop giving a nod to the contemporary with sleek brass trim, brilliant porcelain finishes, and an abstract painting by sixth generation master perfumer Olivier Creed.

“Houston has always been a big market for us,” Emmanuel Saujet, co-founder of the distributor of record for The House of Creed in North America, says in a statement. “And we are thrilled that our clients will have the ability to be fully immersed in the world of Creed at our new boutique.”

Discerning devotees through the centuries have included Queen Victoria; Princess Grace, for whose wedding the popular Fleurissimo was created; George Clooney (Green Irish Tweed); and former First Lady Michelle Obama (Love in White).

The House of Creed was founded by James Creed in 1760 as a provider of custom clothing, scented leather gloves, and commissioned fragrances for the British royal family. In 1781, King George III was so enamored of the scented gloves’ aroma that he commissioned Creed’s first fragrance, Royal English Leather. In 1854, the house officially relocated to Paris where the business has been handed down from father to son for seven generations.

While Creed provided commissioned fragrances to royal houses across Europe for more than 150 years, the fragrances were not available to the public until 1970 when Oliver Creed, the sixth generation master perfumer made the fragrances available to the public for the first time. Those initial offerings were Aventus, Love In White and Millésime Impérial. Today, his son, Erwin Creed represents the seventh generation to helm the vaunted perfume house.

