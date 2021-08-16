Nutcracker Market Tickets Go On Sale at a Discount — Yes, Houston Holiday Market Fever is Already Building

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has something for everyone, including the gents. (Facebook photo)

The 2019 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market added $5.4 million to ballet coffers. Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 market in November. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

If there was ever a reason to begin thinking about the holidays in mid-August, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has a very good one. Discounted tickets are on sale beginning today for $18 via Ticketmaster. The regular ticket price is $20.

The mega salute to all things holiday promises to be a bell ringer as Houston Ballet celebrates the market’s 40th year. Actually, 2020 was the 40th anniversary of the Nutcracker Market, but the festivities were canceled due to COVID. So 2021 will ring in this special anniversary instead.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, November 11, and Friday, November 12, when shopping hours are 10 am to 8 pm; Saturday, November 13, 10 am to 6 pm; and on Sunday, November 14, 10 am to 5 pm.

Also, it’s none too early to think about reserving your place at the special events, which are typically sellouts. Tickets for the Wells Fargo Preview Party on Wednesday evening (November 10), the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon on Thursday (November 11), and the Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon on Friday (November 12) can be secured by calling 713-535-3231. Early Bird and group general admission are also available at that number.

For those wishing to avoid the crowds and those planning on multiple visits, the Early Bird ticket, priced at $50 is, well, the ticket. Doors open for Early Birds at 8:30 am on Thursday and on Friday. The ticket is good for entry all four days.

The ballet is poised to fill NRG center with holiday cheer with commitments for 265 booths already on the books. More than 50 of those are new merchants, each curated by the Nutcracker Market’s discerning selection committee.

The Nutcracker Market offers this caveat: General admission tickets are good for one day only and all persons, regardless of age (that includes toddlers and octogenarians), must have a ticket.

Since its founding, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has contributed more than $75.3 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation, the foundation’s academy, and scholarship programs.

Discount general admission tickets will be available at H-E-B business centers beginning October 1.