Houston’s Best Dressed Show Off Their Designer Best — See Who Wore What at the 2024 Class Reveal Party

While the goal is raising $1 million for March of Dimes and supporting its mission of working for the health of all mothers and babies, the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed event is one in which no designer is left behind. Consider the recent 2024 honoree reveal party at Neiman Marcus.

Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta were among the designers chosen by the 10 honorees as well as by attendees who came cheer the ladies and savor the champagne-infused hospitality of Neiman Marcus. As hosts Neiman Marcus general manager Kathy Leigh, wearing Alexander McQueen, and brand experience manager Heather Almond, dressed in Self-Portrait, welcomed the clutch of more than 100 invitation-only guests.

The Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees set the bar for high style with Linda McReynolds in Valentino, Brigitte Kalai in a form-fitting and bejeweled Zuhair Murad, and Sippi Khurana in a black leather frock from Bibhu Mohapatra.

Chairs for the Best Dressed luncheon, which takes place on September 24 at Tilman Fertitta’s posh Post Oak Hotel, made their own fashion statements. Jennifer Allison came in pink lace Dolce & Gabbana, Jordan Seff in Carolina Herrera, and Melissa Juneau in leather Oscar de la Renta.

Juneau is making her second appearance in Best Dressed ranks along with Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, who dressed in Rick Owens, Heidi Smith arrived in Dolce & Gabbana, and Stephanie Tsuru shined in Tory Burch.

Debuting in the sorority of Best Dressed were Stephanie Fleck in Alexander McQueen, Stacey Lindseth in a Valentino sheath and sandals with a matching Valentino clutch, and Lydsey Zorich in Sylvia Tcherassi.

Tickets to the luncheon, with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital as the presenting sponsor, are available here.

PC Seen: Rosemary Schatzman, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Dancie Ware, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Cynthia Petrello, Ceron, Yvonne and Rufus Cormier, Amanda Boffone, Beth Muecke, Katherine and Jeff Smith, Abby Venegas, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Ann Ayre, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Valerie Dieterich, Merele Yarborough, Cheryl Creuzot, Estela Cockrell, Kirk Kveton, Courtney Hopson, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Marcelo Saenz and Adrian Dueñas, Alicia Smith, Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Tammie Johnson, and Sneha Merchant.