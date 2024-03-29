2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon chairs Jennifer Allison, Jordan Seff, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon chairs Jennifer Allison, Jordan Seff, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)

Fashion / Style

Houston’s Best Dressed Show Off Their Designer Best — See Who Wore What at the 2024 Class Reveal Party

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Takes Over Neiman Marcus

BY // 03.28.24
2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon chairs Jennifer Allison, Jordan Seff, Melissa Juneau (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees Stacey Lindseth, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Linda McReynolds, Stephanie Fleck, Heidi Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Melissa Juneau, Sippi Khurana, Stephanie Tsuru, and Lindsey Zorich (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Neiman Marcus General Manager Kathy Leigh, brand experience manager Heather Almond at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Linda McReynolds, Merritt Marinelli at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Courtney Hopson, Estela Cockrell, Melissa Mithoff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Audrey White, Julie Chen, Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas, Camille Connelly, Daniella Hernandez, Kathy De La Mora at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Cynthia Petrello, Dancie Ware at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Erica Littlejohn, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Duyen Nguyen and designer Christian Juul Nielsen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Lyndsey & Bret Zorich at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Damon Parker, Iris Allen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Lauren Mills, Onora Zagorsai, Martha Carruth at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Shelby Hodge, Chad Miller at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Tammie Johnson, Vicki West, Cynthia Allshouse at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Wendy Weston, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Rosemary Schatzman, Romina Sumpter at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus(Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Cheryl Creuzot, Marian Harper, Merele Yarborough, Phyllis Williams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Abby Venegas at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus.
Hamish Macintyre, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Jenn Torres, Jasmine Long at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Jennifer Zach, Amy Johnston, Katherine Orellana Ross at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Carissa Dube, Jordan Holman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Sophie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Sneha Merchant, Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Al Lindseth, Ajay Khurana, Frank Tsuru at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marcelo Saenza & Adrian Dueñas at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Anita Smith, Phyllis Williams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Ralph Burch, Bruno Brady at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Jennifer Allison, Valerie Dieterich, Amalia Stanton at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus(Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Sneha Merchant, Elia Gabbinelli, Dr. Alice Mao Bram (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Duyen Nguyen, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Debbie Festari, Bobby Dees, Hallie Vanderhider, Tammie Johnson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Priscilla Dickson)
Scarlett Juneau, Melissa Juneau at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Yvonne & Rufus Cormier at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ann Ayre, Vicki West, Dr. Alice Mao Bram at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Patti Murphy, Cheryl Byington, Jacquie Baly at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jeff & Katherine Smith at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bucky Allshouse, Rufus Cormier, Thurmon Andress at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Katherine Orellana Ross, Ashley Muncie (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)
While the goal is raising $1 million for March of Dimes and supporting its mission of working for the health of all mothers and babies, the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed event is one in which no designer is left behind. Consider the recent 2024 honoree reveal party at Neiman Marcus.

Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta were among the designers chosen by the 10 honorees as well as by attendees who came cheer the ladies and savor the champagne-infused hospitality of Neiman Marcus. As hosts Neiman Marcus general manager Kathy Leigh, wearing Alexander McQueen, and brand experience manager Heather Almond, dressed in Self-Portrait, welcomed the clutch of more than 100 invitation-only guests.

2024 Best Dressed.211
Tammie Johnson, Vicki West, Cynthia Allshouse at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees set the bar for high style with Linda McReynolds in Valentino, Brigitte Kalai in a form-fitting and bejeweled Zuhair Murad, and Sippi Khurana in a black leather frock from Bibhu  Mohapatra.

Chairs for the Best Dressed luncheon, which takes place on September 24 at Tilman Fertitta’s posh Post Oak Hotel, made their own fashion statements. Jennifer Allison came in pink lace Dolce & Gabbana, Jordan Seff in Carolina Herrera, and Melissa Juneau in leather Oscar de la Renta.

3J6A9213
Courtney Hopson, Estela Cockrell, Melissa Mithoff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus(Photo by Kara Trail, Miroma Photography)

Juneau is making her second appearance in Best Dressed ranks along with Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, who dressed in Rick Owens, Heidi Smith arrived in Dolce & Gabbana, and Stephanie Tsuru shined in Tory Burch.

Debuting in the sorority of Best Dressed were Stephanie Fleck in Alexander McQueen, Stacey Lindseth in a Valentino sheath and sandals with a matching Valentino clutch, and Lydsey Zorich in Sylvia Tcherassi.

2024 Best Dressed.297
Cheryl Creuzot, Paula Harris, Merele Yarborough, Phyllis Williams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tickets to the luncheon, with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital as the presenting sponsor, are available here.

PC Seen: Rosemary Schatzman, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Dancie Ware, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Cynthia Petrello, Ceron, Yvonne and Rufus Cormier, Amanda Boffone, Beth Muecke, Katherine and Jeff Smith, Abby Venegas, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Ann Ayre, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Valerie Dieterich, Merele Yarborough, Cheryl Creuzot, Estela Cockrell, Kirk Kveton, Courtney Hopson, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell, Marcelo Saenz and Adrian Dueñas, Alicia Smith, Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Tammie Johnson, and Sneha Merchant.

