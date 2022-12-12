A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

A trip to Paris was so memorable, the couple returned with their children the next year.

Amy and Daryl Dichoso were married in 2004 and honeymooned in Hawaii.

Operation Smile and the Houston Food Bank are among the couple's favorite organizations.

This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.

Amy and Daryl Dichoso have a family connection to thank for their introduction almost 20 years ago.

Daryl’s sister-in-law Delaney Dichoso connected the couple and it was a meet cute that was meant to be. Married since 2004, the Dichosos have created a full and vibrant life for themselves and their three kids while supporting organizations close to their hearts. It’s a full life for sure, but one the couple is building together, cheering each other on every step of the way.

A medical career was practically embedded in Daryl Dichoso’s DNA. Born in Houston to Filipino immigrants, Daryl’s father Carmelo Dichoso was the first kidney specialist out of the Baylor College of Medicine and his mother Helen Dichoso founded one of the largest privately owned nursing agencies in Houston.

Currently the associate vice president of Medical Operations/Hospital Medicine and also the regional manager of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Memorial Hermann Southwest, Memorial Hermann Katy and Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospitals, Daryl Dichoso puts his passion for training the next generation of doctors in practice. Delivering the very best in quality health care and safety for all individuals regardless of socioeconomic status or background is Daryl’s driving passion.

After graduating from the University of Houston, he performed his post-graduate training and research at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, followed by medical school at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines. His medical career brought him back to the Bayou City where he did a residency at the McGovern Medical School.

“Daryl is profoundly hard working and committed to his work as a physician leader for Memorial Hermann Medical Group,” Amy Dichoso says.

It would seem Daryl would have little time for other interests, but his love for music gives this dedicated doctor a creative outlet.

“I’m an amateur musician and enjoy casually playing the piano, classical and bass guitar,” Daryl says.

Amy’s path to Houston was a bit more circuitous. She arrived from Vietnam when she was 21. Amy quickly began adapting to her new home, learning English and enrolling in cosmetology school. After gaining industry experience, Amy created her own version of the American dream, opening Bella Spatiques throughout Houston and Sugar Land.

Post COVID, Amy Dichoso decided to shift her career from the beauty industry to real estate. She now specializes in luxury home sales with Aida Younis Team (Re/Max Southwest). It was a successful leap, for sure. Aida Younis was the top real estate team in Sugar Land and Fort Bend County in 2021 with nearly $170 million in sales.

“I admire Amy’s perseverance in her work,” Daryl Dichoso says. “Despite the language barrier coming to the U.S. as an adult in the 1990s, she managed to build several businesses and eventually move into the real estate industry now specializing in luxury real estate listings.”

Travel, Family and Giving Back With Love

The couple isn’t all work and no play. The Dichosos enjoy date nights at iPic and Star Cinema Grill and traveling to Hawaii and France.

“Our most treasured vacation destination so far has been Paris, France where we had such a good time together that we decided to bring our kids as a family the following year,” Daryl says.

Amy counts singing, high fashion and, of course, beauty among her hobbies, but Daryl admits it’s her gourmet meals he especially appreciates.

The Dichosos are also active in several community charities, including Operation Smile and the Houston Food Bank. Their involvement with Operation Smile directly affects children in Vietnam and the Philippines. Amy has witnessed firsthand the severe social isolation and difficulties experienced by children with cleft lip deformities. Amy also gives financial and material assistance to organizations that aid elderly citizens in her hometown in Vietnam, giving directly back to the area where she grew up.

The Houston Food Bank is another local organization close to the Daryl and Amy Dichoso’s hearts. Daryl regularly volunteers at the food bank, supporting the vital nonprofit’s mission to provide food for better lives, providing access to 159 million nutritious meals in 18 counties in Southeast Texas.

As parents, the couple is focused on raising well-rounded children in a warm and loving environment.

“Daryl dedicates himself to providing the best educational experience for our children and is actively involved in affording them a variety of experiences in outside activities as well,” Amy says.

“I admire Amy’s commitment to her family and our children as a mother,” Daryl says. “As a true life partner, Amy has managed to raise our three beautiful kids.”

Ultimately, it’s a mutual respect that makes this Diamond Duo shine so bright, illuminating the years they’ve spent together and the years to come ahead.

