Ice at Houston's Galleria.

The Galleria is closing through the end of March due to Covid-19.

Coach in the new Galleria VI

Houston’s Galleria Mall is Closing for Near Future to Help Fight Coronavirus Spread

A Major Shopping Shutdown

BY // 03.18.20
The Houston Galleria is closing its doors, starting Wednesday at 7 pm  in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Simon Property Group, owner of The Galleria and other major shopping malls across the country, announced mass closures after consulting with federal, state and local officials.

The Galleria is closed through March 29 for now — with further updates to come.

The move follows the same action by retailers across the country, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. The closure is effective through March 29 and includes malls, premium outlets and other shopping centers in the United States. Locally, both Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills Mall will also shutter for the time being, starting at 7 pm tonight.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon, said in a statement.

The Galleria previously implemented modified hours before making the decision to shutter operations completely. For those shifting their shopping fix online, stores such as Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom are offering up to 25 percent discounts on a wide range of products in an attempt to keep some sales going.

