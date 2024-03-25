Leaders in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser are Chic Boutique co-chair Amanda Gelb, luncheon co-chairs Lilly Andress and Ann Bookout, and Chic Boutique chair Louise Chehlaoui (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The former Acme Oyster House is now the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, which opens April 10. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom showcase at the former Acme Oyster House. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The former Acme Oyster House is now the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, which opens April 10. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Leaders in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser are Chic Boutique co-chair Amanda Gelb, luncheon co-chairs Lilly Andress and Ann Bookout, and Chic Boutique chair Louise Chehlaoui. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary members working at the 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A coveted suite of Marquita Masterson jewels part of the cache to be sold during the 'Reflections on Style' benefit for the Salvation Army. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

An entire collection of Kentucky Derby-worthy hats are part of the 'Reflections on Style' offerings. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Amanda Gelb, co-chair of the Chic Boutique, displays ome of the fancy hats to be available for sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom showcase at the former Acme Oyster House. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Programs that benefit from funds raised at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' multi-tiered fundraiser. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Fashion / Shopping

Chanel, Escada, Valentino and More Designer Bargains Fuel Houston’s Most Ahead Of Its Time Fashion Extravaganza — With the Salvation Army Benefitting

The Acme Oyster House Space Transforms Into a Place of Treasures

BY // 03.25.24
photography Shelby Hodge
Leaders in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser are Chic Boutique co-chair Amanda Gelb, luncheon co-chairs Lilly Andress and Ann Bookout, and Chic Boutique chair Louise Chehlaoui (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The former Acme Oyster House is now the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, which opens April 10. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Leaders in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser are Chic Boutique co-chair Amanda Gelb, luncheon co-chairs Lilly Andress and Ann Bookout, and Chic Boutique chair Louise Chehlaoui. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary members working at the 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
A coveted suite of Marquita Masterson jewels part of the cache to be sold during the 'Reflections on Style' benefit for the Salvation Army. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
An entire collection of Kentucky Derby-worthy hats are part of the 'Reflections on Style' offerings. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Amanda Gelb, co-chair of the Chic Boutique, displays ome of the fancy hats to be available for sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom showcase at the former Acme Oyster House. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Programs that benefit from funds raised at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' multi-tiered fundraiser. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Leaders in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser are Chic Boutique co-chair Amanda Gelb, luncheon co-chairs Lilly Andress and Ann Bookout, and Chic Boutique chair Louise Chehlaoui (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The former Acme Oyster House is now the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, which opens April 10. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Leaders in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser are Chic Boutique co-chair Amanda Gelb, luncheon co-chairs Lilly Andress and Ann Bookout, and Chic Boutique chair Louise Chehlaoui. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary members working at the 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A coveted suite of Marquita Masterson jewels part of the cache to be sold during the 'Reflections on Style' benefit for the Salvation Army. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

An entire collection of Kentucky Derby-worthy hats are part of the 'Reflections on Style' offerings. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Amanda Gelb, co-chair of the Chic Boutique, displays ome of the fancy hats to be available for sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom showcase at the former Acme Oyster House. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The terms “quiet luxury” and “recommerce” were unknown when the Houston Salvation Army Auxiliary launched its “Reflections on Style” fundraiser in 2005. Almost two decades later, the idea of sustainability in the world of high fashion is key to almost every designer’s ethos. And it’s a million dollar benefit to the programs of the Salvation Army.

Since its founding, “Reflections on Style” has raised more than $10,500,000 for the Salvation Army, funds employed to enhance the nonprofit’s numerous programs for the underserved.

“The money raised is significant for us,” Salvation Army Major Carolyn Webb tells PaperCity. “It allows us to send kids to the Salvation Army camp for free. They can go to the Boys & Girls Clubs for free and the funds have bought vans for the kids’ transportation to the clubs.

“It helps our programs for men and women. It adds to our Christmas programs. We buy musical instruments for the youngsters and pay for their lessons. And more.”

This milestone 20th anniversary event, which launches on April 9 with the beloved luncheon at River Oaks Country Club, is anticipated to meet if not surpass the 2023 proceeds of $1.1 million.

In preparation auxiliary volunteers are buzzing across the former space of Acme Oyster House (originally the Tower Theater) in Montrose where they are organizing a wealth of gently-used and sometimes never-worn designer and other labels clothing, accessories and jewelry for the fundraiser.

The former Acme Oyster House is now the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, which opens April 10. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The former Acme Oyster House is now the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, which opens April 10. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The sale that follows the runway fashion presentation, organized by the popular Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar, is just the start of fundraising that will continue throughout the week with the so-called Chic Boutique Showroom at the Montrose location. Expect an enormous selection of quality merchandise at the sale that runs April 10 through April 13.

Recycling high-end designer and other apparel is the ultimate in current fashion philosophy. For this sale, leading ladies across Houston empty their closets and retailers contribute more merchandise, all to be sold at unbelievably low prices. On a recent visit to the Acme House space, we saw beautiful pieces from Oscar de la Renta, Naeem Khan, Monique Lhuillier, St. John, Teri Jon, Rickie Freeman and J. McLaughlin. Among many others.

The cache includes a collection of Kentucky Derby-worthy hats and even a beautiful lace wedding dress, furs, designer handbags and shoes, and loads of wearable costume jewelry.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' Chic Boutique Showroom showcase at the former Acme Oyster House. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary ‘Reflections on Style’ Chic Boutique Showroom showcase at the former Acme Oyster House. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

In homage to that original “Reflections on Style,” which was chaired by Michelle Bain and themed “Girls With Pearls,” Bain will be honored at the upcoming luncheon which repeats that original theme. Thus, all the women, members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, working in the Chic Boutique are wearing strings of faux pearls. Which is rather amusing considering that this space used to be a former oyster house.

Heading up the fundraising endeavor are “Reflections on Style” chairs Lilly Andress and Ann Bookout, Chic Boutique chairs Louise Chehlaoui and Amanda Gelb, Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Stick Delaup and Gayle Eury, and Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary president Debby Leighton.

While the luncheon is sold out, there will be plenty of great buys at the Chic Boutique Showroom , which has an opening night event ($20 admission) on April 10 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The sale, no admission, runs through that April Saturday with hours going from 10 am to 5 pm. More details are available here.

